There's Literally a Silver Lining In This Central Oregon Coast Art Exhibit

Published 5/10/24 at 3:55 a.m.
By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Florence, Oregon) – As the coastline meanders into the month of May, a unique art exhibit gets underway in the little town of Florence. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce Art Gallery features the intricate colors of local artist Judy Kaplan, who is an accomplished creator of mixed media.

It all comes from The Silver Lining Boutique and owner Kimberly Fleenor, who has been featuring Kaplan there for years. She parts with some of it for awhile, putting these works on the walls of the chamber's gallery (290 Highway 101).

Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan said this is the second time she's been featured at the chamber's gallery.

“There are some truly unique pieces with a distinctly local flavor that those who stop by are going to love,” she said.

Fleenor's Silver Lining Boutique has been the general home for Kaplan's paintings, stained glass and collages; with works that are abstract or realistic, while her subject matter spans a horizon of ideas.

“I am particularly attracted to her use of color, composition, and lighting,” Fleenor said. “Her paintings reflect something different for each viewer. Her paintings are for sale both at the Chamber’s visitor center gallery this month and always at The Silver Lining Boutique. All of her pieces are moderately priced so all can afford to have one of Judy's beautiful paintings in their home or workspace.”


These works occupy space within sight of the central Oregon coast rhododendrons, becoming a beautiful visual pairing, Fleenor said. Those flowers have given Florence some amount of renown, even inspired the famed Rhododendron Festival tradition over 100 years ago – which gets started soon, May 16 to 19. Florence Starts Prepping for Rhododendron Fest, One of Oregon Coast's Largest

The Florence Chamber says The Silver Lining Boutique is a magical array of clothing, jewelry, gifts, windchimes, wall hangings, books, cards, hats, games, collectibles, velvets, scarves, and more. The upstairs is called The Gallery Above and has artwork by multiple artists who continually refresh their works due to them selling out. The Silver Lining Boutique is the wooden domed building at 2217 Highway 101 in Florence. The phone number is 541-997-2440.

Florence Area Chamber of Commerce: FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.

- Florence Oregon Virtual Tour, Map MORE FLORENCE BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

