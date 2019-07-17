Shop at the Docks Takes Place at North and Central Oregon Coast This Year

Published 07/17/2019

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) - It’s again time for Shop at the Docks on the Oregon coast, a unique program that helps connect consumers with fishing boats and their freshly-caught fish. The programs teach the average Joe how to deal with boats on the docks, showing them what’s in season, what is sustainable, and how to obtain the best quality of fish and shellfish. Participants learn about the local boats and they even get recipes for stellar seafood dishes.

The tours run 90 minutes in Newport throughout August on every Friday morning, lead by Oregon Sea Grant experts. They happen at 9:30, 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00 am

In Garibaldi they are more sporadic, with dates July 19, August 16 and September 28. These run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The tours started in Newport in 2014 with great success, then expanded to the north Oregon coast at Warrenton in 2017 and 2018. Also in 2018, tours debuted in Garibaldi, where they’re held again this year but not in Warrenton.

The Garibaldi tours included visiting the port and the Fishpeople Seafood Market, where participants got to meet fishermen and even learned how to make smoked tuna tacos. This year, the north coast tours expand outside of summer into September and possibly into spring.

Since 2014, more than 1,200 people have taken part in the tours. There’s a boost to the local economy as well.

According to Oregon Sea Grant, fishermen in Newport say they are now seeing regular, repeat customers over the years coming to buy fish – all people that started at the Shop at the Docks programs in the beginning.

These have boosted profits for these small businesses, adding a combined $20,000 in 2016 and 2017 to the bottom line of fishermen in Newport. Then, in all the regions, the calculations for food and lodging dollars spent by participants is sizable as well.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley later honored the program with a gift to Kaety Jacobson, one of the leaders of Shop at the Docks.

Those interested in buying seafood should bring cash and a cooler with ice.

Organizers say you should wear comfortable shoes with good traction. Arrive early to find parking.

In Garibaldi, the tours are located at the Port of Garibaldi. Meet on the street-level docks/walkway next to The Spot at 304 Mooring Basin Drive. The tours in Garibaldi also offer a behind-the-scenes tour of FishPeople or The Spot seafood markets. The tours will include a brief culinary demonstration from The Garibaldi Portside Bistro. They are free but advance registration is required.

In Newport, meet at the sidewalk by Dock 5, Port of Newport, SW Bay Boulevard. Dates are Fridays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Groups of 5+ should contact 541-648-6816 beforehand. These tours are first come, first serve.

If you cannot attend a tour, you can watch videos of Jacobson explaining how to buy fish on the dock (youtu.be/2lspr6Uh_Dk) and at a grocery store (youtu.be/ELZ3EvVVzXc).

