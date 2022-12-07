Unique Outdoor Concerts on S. Oregon Coast Connect You to Nature at Coos Bay, Brookings

Published 07/12/22 at 8:19 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A different kind of outdoor concert series is coming to the southern Oregon coast, one where taking in live music doesn't prevent you from roaming around the grounds and soaking in the beach sites and atmosphere. You're connected to the performances by a signal beamed into special headphones, so you don't miss a shade of the perfect sound mix. (Shore Acres State Park gardens - photo courtesy Friends of Shore Acres)

It's all the brainchild of classical pianist Hunter Noack, who is bringing these unique shows to Coos Bay's Shore Acres State Park on August 23, 24 and 25, and then to Brookings and Crissey Field State Recreation Site on August 27.

The series is called IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild, and it's a special non-profit organization formed by Noack several years back.

The shows are all outdoors, in the wilds of the Oregon coast, amid the foliage, forest and not far from the rustling breakers of the ocean. The ticket price includes use of their headphones, where a perfectly balanced mix of the performer or performers is sent via wireless signal to your set. You are no longer confined to seating in front and can wander freely.

At Shore Acres, you'll be able to roam around the abundant flowers and check out the surf below while listening. From here, you can see the tilted, jagged shapes of the area's cliffs and some of the most dramatic waves in the region. At Crissey Field, you'll be able to move about the grounds and take in that forest and the nearby raging tideline. This is the southernmost point in Oregon, straddling the California border in one spot.



Crissey Field, courtesy Bonnie Morela

Noack founded this non-profit in 2016 and has been touring the U.S. and its outdoor areas since, using a 9-foot Steinway grand piano that is lugged around on a flatbed trailer. National and state parks, urban greenspaces, farms and historical sites have all encountered his engaging take on the outdoor show, featuring largely classical music.

Noack said the headphones idea comes from the acoustic challenges of outdoor shows, but has wound up creating an enhanced experience.



Courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

IN A LANDSCAPE has been partnered this year with Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), in celebrating its 100th anniversary. With that sponsorship, tickets that are normally $35 can be free for some. Click here to see how to access or if you may qualify. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/in-a-landscape-10898118534. The Shore Acres shows on August 23 – 25 begin at 6 p.m.

At Crissey Field, showtime is at also at 6 p.m.

For all shows, it's advisable to arrive 45 minutes early.

According to Oregon's Adventure Coast, the Coos Bay area's tourism organization, pets are not allowed on the garden grounds of Shore Acres. There is a $5 per day parking fee at Shore Acres State Park. Cash only, credit and debit cards not accepted.

Shows are rain or shine and will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Photos below courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast







