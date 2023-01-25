Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Announces Surprises, Including Cab Rides in Engine

Published 01/25/23 at 5:40 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) has always been one of the most famed attractions in the region, but you could say this year means some amount of expansion. It's adding a host of features for the 2023 season, including more ride dates in the summer, extravagant dinner excursions, a moonlight train ride and perhaps most fun of all: cab rides in the locomotive itself. (Still photo from OCSR video)

A lot has been announced by the antique Oregon coast rail ride.

The cab rides will run $100 per person and will be on select dates. These will happen on the Spring Break rides, Spring Splendor, Summer Coast Excursions and the Fall Splendor excursions. They must be reserved ahead of time: OCSR said these can only be made within one month of your target date. Cab rides are for those age 10 or older with a maximum of two people, and kids must be accompanied by an adult.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo

Essentially, you get an up close view of all the dials, knobs, readouts and levers of the engine, along with a front row seat to the whole train in motion. Riders sit in the sandbox of the steam locomotive or in the fireman's seats of the diesel. You'll get to ride in the famous McCloud #25 (used in Stand By Me) and the GN #274, which makes a debut this year.

“You will get to ride with the locomotive crew for the full round trip, experience firsthand the sights and sounds of the historic locomotive,” OCSR said in an announcement.



Courtesy photo

These were extremely popular in the years through 2019, then COVID put an end to them the following year. This is the first time they are back, OCSR said.

Call 503-842-7972 or email info@oregoncoastscenic.org – there is, as of this writing, nothing on their site about it.

Also in a recent announcement was the addition of a Moonlight Excursion, although there was no other information offered as yet. If you're familiar with Oregon coast nights, then you don't need to be told how amazing this could be.

Meanwhile, they are still taking reservations for the Sunset Dinner Train, which clock in at $180 and up ($90 per person). You get three hours of stunning Oregon coast scenery and some wondrous dinner fare. It's a four-course catered meal, and tickets are sold in groups of two or four. These are by phone only at this time 503-842-7972.

On top of that, more days to ride have been added. The regular weekend rides have proven so popular they will be soon adding a Friday ride for those who want to get their railroad on a little earlier in the week. These slots will begin with the Spring Splendor tours which start in April.

Much of the 2023 season is online now and schedules are fully listed. https://oregoncoastscenic.org/

Hotels in Tillamook Bay - Where to eat - Tillamook Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW























Above: one of the new engines on the rails, courtesy photo

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted