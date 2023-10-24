Concessions at Devil's Churn Vacant Soon, Oregon Coast Officials Look for a Vendor

Published 10/24/23 at 6:28 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Ever wanted to run a concession stand at a monster Oregon coast landmark?

The Siuslaw National Forest (SNF) is reaching out to the business world with a concession opportunity at the Devil's Churn Day Use Area near Yachats. Near the information booth window, there is space for a food vendor which will soon be vacant. (Photo courtesy SNF)

The agency said the application period begins in early 2024.

Devil's Churn is an extremely popular Oregon coast attraction, bringing in visitors year-round. It's a few miles south of Yachats on U.S. Highway 101, below Cape Perpetua, with the only parking in the area right around the concession booth.

Siuslaw National Forest Recreation Program Manager Trevor Robinson said it is an excellent opportunity for any business that is interested in being a part of Oregon coast recreation and serving the public there.

“We encourage those who are interested to participate in the upcoming site tour, ask questions, and gather information ahead of the prospectus publication,” he said.

The SNF plans a site tour of the facility in early February of 2024. You can sign up for that tour, or submit questions, comments or concerns by contacting the SNF's Reba Ortiz at reba.ortiz@usda.gov. Reservations for the site tour must be made before Jan. 31, 2024.

More On the Churn and Surrounding Area





It's an area that hosts a nearly endless supply of tidepools (if the tide isn't too high), the Heceta Head Lighthouse, a few spouting horns, a variety of weird sea caves, more starfish than people, the crazed wave action of the Devil's Churn and the monumental Cape Perpetua towering over it. All of these spots are a quick walk to their respective parking lots, should the weather turn on you.

The winding, twisting roads in this part of Lane and Lincoln counties also make for a beautiful scenic ride, perfect for those who want to check out these beaches at a brisk pace in the warmth of their car.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County and Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted