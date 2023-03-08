Laidback Rockaway Beach, Ocean in View from Hidden Oregon Coast Condo Rental

Published 08/03/23 at 6:31 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – One part of Rockaway Beach hides much. Then again, it's like many Oregon coast towns: head to the northern or southern fringes and you'll find less people and more surprises.

There is a stunning vacation rental there that is probably among the little secrets, tucked away in a condo building that you can't see from the highway. Sitting right on the ocean, at somewhat remote Manhattan Beach, you're a couple of floors up and with a rather impressive view of the seven, pristine miles of this laidback little town's beaches.

Windows on the Sea occupies a unique and special spot in these condos on the oceanfront. It's on the top floor, right on the corner and it's closest to the sands of Rockaway Beach. Those are 13-foot windows of floor-to-ceiling view that are in these photos, and you can literally see miles around you.

On top of that insane view, there's a balcony for lounging outside and taking in all that ocean air. Utilize the barbecue in warmer months to expand that Oregon coast experience. The master bedroom has a door to the deck as well.





The place sleeps four with two bedrooms, but a large sofa in the living could be used as a bed for a fifth guest. The dinner table does seat five.

But what about non-humans? Your dog can join you, though you'll have to clear it with the folks who manage it, Beach Break Vacation Rentals.

They've thought of just about pretty much every need when it comes to amenities. Many of them are very personal touches, ready for just about any Oregon coast contingency. Coats, rain boots, beach chairs, a space heater, dog towels (with waste bags), and even a pair of Nikon binoculars are part of what's stocked here. There's a lap desk to settle in with your laptop for a bit of work, and a large array of movies and CDs for the entertainment side of things, which includes a large flat screen TV.





Then there's much for the foodie. As Beach Break Rentals put it:

“The kitchen island with bar stools sits right in the center of the large vaulted-ceiling great room, facing out to the beautiful light-filled ocean view and gorgeous sunsets. Cooks, look no further.”





There are a ton of kitchen products, like pans and baking sheets. For the evenings, drink ware items abound like glasses for margaritas, martinis, et al.

Windows on the Sea is generously appointed, boasting a warm, contemporary style. Dabs of light browns blend with the seamless whites, accentuated by actual wood in various spots. Fine art adorns the walls, and distinctive rugs throughout along with various plants further the luxury vibe in the place. It's 1225 square feet of beauty, with an open floor plan that leads all eyes to the constant show outside: the sands and the Pacific Ocean.

It's located at the rather deserted northern end of Rockaway Beach, sitting well out of the way from the crowds and with nothing but homes surrounding it.

This part of the funky north Oregon coast town has no lights on the beach, so you're apt to see more shooting stars on clear nights, and if you're lucky the glowing sands (bioluminescent phytoplankton) will be present. Even in colder months it can show up, but not as strongly or as often as the warmer seasons.

Rockaway Beach is itself a curiosity on the Oregon coast, seemingly always trying to become a major tourist hub but somehow still remaining a sleepy village. In some ways, that old Oregon coast vibe from the '70s and '80s hasn't entirely left. Windows on the Sea website (scroll to find). 503-368-3865 or 503-812-2185.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

