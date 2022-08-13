Raw Sewage Spill Closes N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay to Crabbing, Clamming, Oysters

Published 08/13/22 at 4:58 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – A raw sewage spill has shut down crabbing and clamming in one popular bay on the north Oregon coast. (Photo above courtesy Friends of Netarts Bay. All others Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that the accident has closed Netarts Bay to the popular activities. Netarts Bay is near Oceanside and about 15 minutes from Tillamook.

The incident happened about a week ago, on August 5, with the closure publically announced Friday. The spill occurred near the popular boat launch on the bay.



Netarts Bay photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Also a big area for commercial oyster harvesting, Netarts Bay has been closed for that since August 6. Oregon coast officials say the expected re-opening for the bay is on August 26.

“Recreational clammers and crabbers are advised the water may be contaminated until that date,” ODFW said.

Netarts Bay is known for its clamming and crabbing opportunities under normal circumstances. It's a go-to place on the north Oregon coast for many, especially when clamming in Seaside is shut down annually from July through September. Part of the reason it's so favorable is there's not much in the way freshwater streams feeding into it, keeping it the right environment for all kinds of clams and those delicious critters with pinchers.

Another reason for the little north Oregon coast gem's appeal is that it's ideal for smaller boats, with no larger vessels causing issues.

In lieu of Netarts Bay, nearby Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay are decent choices for crabbing and some clamming. Seaside has fairly good crabbing from the 12th Ave. bridge at times, depending on tides. However, down on the central Oregon coast at Newport's Yaquina Bay is probably the most prime of spots for crabbing and clamming, especially a bit later in the year. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW































More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted