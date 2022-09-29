Where Primeval Forest Vibes Meet Oregon Coast Sands at Twin Tierra Del Mar Rentals

Published 09/29/22 at 5:34 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tierra Del Mar, Oregon) – Most people don't even recognize the little beach burgh of Tierra Del Mar by name, and it simply gets lumped in as being Pacific City when Oregon coast visitors tag their sand-swept selfies here. The tiny place is hard to see, anyway, being a quick blip of houses and trees surrounding a beach that briefly pops into view as you head north from the main environs of Pacific City. (Above: Guardenia St. house, courtesy photo)

Yet quiet, somewhat isolated Tierra Del Mar – a bit of a secret itself – hosts some other wondrous surprises. Among them: a pair of indie vacation rentals called Idyllic Beach House (yeah, there's two rather than just one). This pet friendly set of dreamy homes exemplifies what stands out about the minuscule village: serene, remote, full of primeval forest vibes and lovely as all get out.

They're owned by former Portlander Suzy Wolfson and her husband, both of whom spent years in the region as working classical musicians. In the late '90s, they switched gears to start up these twin beauties by the beach, inspired by the fact they had had considerable trouble finding lodgings while traveling with their two adorable German Shepards.

Just north of Pacific City, the tiny plop of Tierra Del Mar is really just a collection of homes in the midst of a thick coastal rainforest, surrounded by the nature preserves of Sitka Sedge to the north and its miles of cloistered beaches, now permanently undeveloped. This rugged, primitive terrain takes you a few more miles through the shoreline edges of Sand Lake Recreation Area and the extremely remote bottom of Cape Lookout. To the south, Tierra Del Mar melds with rather hidden McPhillips Beach.



Tierra Del Mar (photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Tierra Del Mar almost got on the map in a bigger way as they had to engage in a very public fight with Facebook over fat cables that were going to run through there, but they won. As Wolfson put it, other recent changes to this remarkable part of the north Oregon coast mean much to locals.

“Personally I’m thrilled that the entire stretch of beachfront north of Tierra del Mar – all the way to and including the estuary – is now permanently protected from any sort of development,” Wolfson told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “The dunes and native grasslands behind it have those wonderful trails throughout, and there is not a single building or road in the entire area. I think that’s an incredibly precious thing on the coast.”





That dedication to the pristine shows with the Wolfson's approach to Idyllic Beach House. The homes are called the Pier House and the Gardenia House, each boasting similar amenities in many ways, but each with their lovely differences, and both within earshot of the waves.

The Pier Street House is a two-story stunner that has vaulted ceilings and copious amounts of polished wood, giving it a cavernous wood cabin feel that is at once modern yet retro, as well as embracing and comforting. The wood stove set in the middle of a brick frame sends the whole secluded forest living vibe into heart-warming overdrive.

An upstairs balcony is a highlight here, allowing you to check out glimpses of the ocean and the sunset. Another covered deck below allows you to enjoy the outdoors without getting drenched, should that need arise. Kids get a special bunkroom with very colorful beds, and the doggos have their own door into the utility room.

The Pier Street House can sleep up to ten people.

Vaulted ceilings and polished wood are also a big feature at the Guardenia Street House, also giving it a woodsy cabin feel but this time a little more rustic. Skylights accentuate the feeling.

Another intriguing feature is the little nook-like window filled with plants: essentially greenery that looks out over more greenery.

Guardenia Street House can sleep ten, and it comes with a stunning juniper deck that measures at 1,000 square feet. Its large wooden railings double as one, long bench – a delightful surprise touch. The living room comes with a cozy fireplace and large sofa, along with board games and a hefty supply of DVD's.

Now, closing in on 25 years of doing this, Idyllic's homes have become a generational thing.

“Many folks have returned year after year with the kids growing up feeling as if the house is theirs – their childhoods entwined with the house itself,” she said. “It’s the most wonderful feeling.” More photos of Idyllic Beach Houses below. Call 503-662-5420.

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted