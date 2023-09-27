Pink Floyd on Oregon Coast? Pigs on the Wing Brings Visual, Sonic Punch to Astoria

Published 09/27/23 at 5:47 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – What would you do if Pink Floyd came to the Oregon coast?

Well, it isn't THE Pink Floyd we've all known since the Syd Barrett days, but it is a decent facsimile as Pigs on the Wing shows up in Astoria this Saturday, September 30. This Pink Floyd tribute band is less about the tribute than attention to detail, while still acknowledging the band members' own individual roots and influences. This may have something to do with the fact it was named #4 best Pink Floyd tribute band in the world.

Pigs on the Wing drops into the north Oregon coast's Liberty Theatre that night, with a show called A Pink Floyd Retrospective that begins at 7:30 p.m. with the opening band Skyraker. The all-ages gig is $30 adv / $35 day of the show. Tickets here

Each of the members are seasoned veterans of the Pacific Northwest rock scene, and have a wide range of backgrounds to bring to this decidedly psychedelic table. Each has “a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives,” the band said in a press release. They are all massive fans of the famed super rig that straddled Prog and Metal.

The Portland-based band started as a garage-rock thing in 2006 that was supposed to be a one-off show, but it went on to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year. Pigs on the Wing has in recent years featured full album performances of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.

Their 2023-2024 tour, “A Pink Floyd Retrospective,” will bring to Astoria a meticulously-curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into two distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band’s trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Beyond that, those on the Oregon coast and elsewhere can expect an immersive visual show, not unlike the classic original.

Pigs on the Wing is: Eric Welder (bass / vocals); Matt Jones ( keys / vocals); Bryan Fairfield ( drums); Holly Brooks ( vocals); Dave Lindenbaum ( guitar / vocals) Jason Baker ( guitar / vocals); Matt Sulikowski (sax).

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













MORE ASTORIA BELOW









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted