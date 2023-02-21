Where Astounding Oregon Coast Views Just Don't Quit: Depoe Bay's Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There are plenty of times that the best views on the Oregon coast are the absolutely hidden ones, even if for no other reason than you've found a place where no one else is present. (All photos courtesy An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous

Depoe Bay is full of little hidden viewpoints like this, a small fishing port where so much is packed into the area that it's almost dizzying. Following that unique, albeit unintentional aesthetic, it's home to a tiny BnB that is cause for much dropping of the jaw: An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous.

There, it seems a bad view cannot be had – nor a boring one, for that matter. Perched upon those ancient basalt cliffs and directly overlooking the surf, An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous features big windows to a constantly astounding ocean vista, where rolling waves become careening monsters that explode against the walls of nearby North Point or on the rocks below. Sonically, the place is just as wondrous. There's the constant lull of the surf, sometimes with periods where the hypnotizing noise is punctuated by crashings and booms the waves make, as well as that buoy offshore making the regular “ding” sound that becomes a major delight to the soul. You miss that when you leave Depoe Bay.





Then there's the whales. Oh wow, the whales. Depoe Bay is known for being a cetacean magnet, and here you really get an eyeful. There's no stats on often they come right up to An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, but it's proof of why this place is so aptly named. Man, do they come close.

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous has been under the aegis of Joe and Dian Forbis for almost 20 years now, providing much more than just incredible views of the central Oregon coast (as if that was not enough). There's a cozy, antique vibe to the place, again like you've happened upon a comely secret.

For years, however, the Forbis' offered something really unique that truly stood out: a choice of staying there as a BnB or a vacation rental. With only two suites, this eyebrow-raising amenity was possible. You could choose what kind of experience you had: the pampered bed & breakfast, cushy kind or as a small vacation rental apartment. With the B&B route you got a fancy, yummy breakfast, but your stay cost more.

These days, since COVID, that's been suspended for awhile. It's all a rental experience for now.





In any case, An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous offers up a seriously comfy, pampering experience, with your own private deck on this watery world and a wood fireplace. They even supply the wood and the makings for s'mores. You also get plates, silverware, glasses, etc. for any din-din you bring in.

Elegance is the name of the game here, with downright comfy robes and blankets – even for sitting outside. Both suites come with wi-fi, fridge, microwave, toaster, coffeemaker, and even binoculars to keep a lookout for the whales.

Both suites have their own private entrance and decks with chairs. Winter deals run through April and provide some oh-so tempting free nights with multiple nights booked. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Website here.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

