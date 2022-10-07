New Oregon Coast Program Brings Guides to Yachats' Wild Shoreline: Video

(Yachats, Oregon) – Not unlike those hardy souls who volunteer for the Oregon Coast Whale Week twice a year, helping you spot the great watery beasties during peak migrations, Yachats will now also be the place for volunteers at its dramatic shoreline. What are called ambassadors in this case, these volunteers help you get the most out of your time at this wild 'n woolly place, pointing out the vast array of critters in tidepools as well as etiquette in this fragile biome. They'll be guides, of sorts, which includes filling you in on the colorful history of this little village. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

It's a distinctive program that brings together the public and Oregon coast locals with a lot of interesting stuff crammed into their heads, and a passion for sharing it. There's nothing like this on the shoreline of the coast, except something somewhat similar in front of Seaside Aquarium on Saturdays. These volunteers will be out along the rocky surfline of Yachats every Friday, Saturday and Sunday each weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A simple stroll down the historic and dramatic 804 Trail will reveal many wonders crammed into various places, and if you know how to look you'll notice its biodiversity. Along this nearly unequalled stretch of Oregon coast you may spot migratory birds, endangered marbled murrelets, whales, sea lions or look across the way to the trees of the immense coastal rainforest. All these link together closely in tiny Yachats, which is adjacent to the Cape Perpetua Marine Protected Reserve and marine protected areas.





Volunteers here will give you deep glimpses into that and more, say organizers.

“The Ambassador program connects visitors to local volunteers with a passion for spreading awareness and promoting stewardship,” they said. “Volunteers have diverse backgrounds ranging from Yachats locals to retired educators. The Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve Ambassador Program aims to encourage visitors to embrace the significance of this wonderful place all around them.”

If you are visiting or passing through Yachats during the summer weekends of 2022, stop by Smelt Sands State Park and discover new layers. Organizers said stickers and dog biscuits are available for all those who ask nicely.”

The schedule for all days is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is weather-dependent or subject to change.

Dates are Fridays through Sundays each week through July and August, and the first weekend in September, from the 2nd through the 4th.

About Cape Perpetua Collaborative: Cape Perpetua exemplifies a unique place where land and sea intersect to produce productive coastal rainforests and ocean upwelling that fuels a productive food web. Working collaboratively and coordinating conservation efforts in this region will help make efficient use to leverage available resources and accelerate the pace at which Oregonians are made aware of, appreciate, understand and support the natural and cultural values of this region. See https://capeperpetuacollaborative.org/ MORE PHOTOS BELOW

