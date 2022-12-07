Painting Sessions and Salt Marsh Walks Offered N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

Published 07/12/22 at 5:19 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – There's more fun on the north Oregon coast in store for those who love the Netarts area, as the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS puts on two more outdoors events along Netarts Bay. Painting on the Bay happens July 30 at the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge, where you spend some time learning how to capture this unique landscape. The Summer Salt and Marsh Tour takes place on July 31 with an ecology walk and deep glimpses into the bay's environment and environs.

These events are part of the region's Explore Nature series, which features hikes, walks, paddles and other outdoor events on the north Oregon coast.

This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences that highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

July 30th's adventure is a tad more indoors, with the painting being done inside the restaurant on Netarts Bay.





Breanna Gill of Paletteable.art will spend two to three hours leading a small group of artists in capturing a natural landscape using acrylic paints. Supplies will be provided.

This event will be hosted at the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Please consider supporting Schooner by staying for lunch or enjoying a snack while you are painting.

Space is limited and spots fill quickly. If the event is full, organizers say you should add yourself to the wait list. Spots can open up last minute and the groups always works to fill them. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/painting-on-the-bay-registration-375267714837

Cost: There is no cost to attend this program, but you are invited to participate in the matching gift challenge.

On July 31, also free is the Salt Marsh Ecology Walk along Netarts Bay, where you learn about how plants survive in a salty world. It's a presentation and guided tour along the salt marsh at the southern end of Netarts Bay. Learn about the plants and animals that live in this unique habitat and the importance of this environment from the forest to the water's edge. Discover how plants survive in a salty world and explore the succession of vegetation from the bay to the dunes.

This program includes two parts: a presentation followed by a walking tour.

After the presentation, explore the salt marsh with biologist and WEBS board member, Jim Young. This field-based walking tour includes an easy to moderate 1.5- to 3-mile hike through muddy, wet sand and loose sand areas. Trails may be covered by brush. It is best suited for participants 12 years and older that are comfortable with walking in these environments.

Participants will need to provide their own transportation between locations and may need to purchase a day use permit at the state park. Participants should wear long pants and closed toe shoes or boots (no flip flops please and expect your feet to get muddy) for this adventure. At times, the tour areas will have a moderate number of mosquitos. WEBS requests that participants take appropriate precautions to ensure their comfort. Be prepared for dynamic coastal weather on the Oregon coast. See WEBS to register.

No cost is involved but donations are encouraged.

Both events feature the challenge: All donations made between June 15 and September 15 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Charles A Becker Foundation! Help us reach our goal of raising $10,000 to expand programming, support organizational capacity, and explore new opportunities. Learn more at netartsbaywebs.org/matching-gift-challenge.



Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted