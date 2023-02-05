N. Oregon Coast Excursion Events Include Netarts Bay Tidepools, Mammals, Clamming

Published 05/02/23 at 6:22 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Netarts, Oregon) – Get ready to dig deeper into the north Oregon coast and its Three Capes area, while taking some excursions into the wilds with a variety of programs starting in May. Clamming, cooking clams, marine mammals, kayaking, and plenty of tidepools are on the menu, so to speak, as Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) puts together a series of events focusing on nature and what makes the Oregon coast tick. They're fun, educational and they are events designed to help locals as well as visitors explore the Oceanside area's intricate and varied Netarts Bay and make some remarkable discoveries.

WEBS executive director Chrissy Smith said this is about not just having a great time but responsibly connecting to the natural world as well.

“Our May lineup covers topics on responsible clamming, responding to marine mammals, and more.”

WEBS has put together a two-part clamming event, a birding workshop, kayak tours, and tidepool discovery tours - all combining adventure with learning. The group also hosts a second marine mammal stranding informational event that particularly helps locals respond to stranded animals coming ashore.

WEBS events are free and open to the public.

May 5 and May 6: Sustainable Clamming on the Bay – Two Parts. Have you wanted to learn more about clamming on the Oregon coast? Are you not sure what to do with your clams after you acquire them? WEBS provides you with a lot of information on how to responsibly harvest clams, clean them and then cook them, all with the help of ODFW and the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge. It is held at the restaurant, and it's free. Register at their website.

May 5 at 4 p.m. Part 1. Clams of Netarts, Cleaning and Cooking Demo. The time is subject to change. The first part features a presentation by ODFW and then a cooking and cleaning demo led by the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge.

May 6 at 8 a.m. Part 2. Here, you head out into the bay for some real world clamming in this more rugged part, led by ODFW and WEBS. They will provide shovels and other gear. Space is limited. Registration is required before you can take part.

MAY 7. The magic of migration. Marine mammals abound on this part of the north Oregon coast, utilizing the bay, the ocean and the beaches of Netarts and the Oceanside area. Find out more about them with the help of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

Jim Rice, Stranding Program Manager for the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, will talk about what to do if there is a marine mammal found on one of these beaches: injured, stranded or whatever the situation. You'll get to learn more about the region's bigger beasties and how to handle these situations.

MAY 13. Kayak Netarts Bay. There's a veritable aquarium just below the surface of Netarts Bay and you'll get a glimpse. WEBS is teaming up with Kayak Tillamook County to offer two paddle trips within the majestic body of water. Paddles for novices and intermediates are available. A $10 refundable deposit is required to reserve a spot.

MAY 20 and 21. Tidepool Discovery Days. WEBS staff and volunteers will be right there at the tidepools talking about what is living along this fascinating snippet of the Oregon coast environment. You'll get to find out about the anemone clone wars – yes, there's clone wars beneath these waves. Discover how a sea star eats, how a hermit crabs steel their homes from the shells of others, and dive into more about everything from seaweeds to sculpin fish.

Learn more and find links to register for these events at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted