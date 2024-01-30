Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Mudslide Causes Some Astoria Homes to Shift - N. Oregon Coast

Published 1/29/24 at 6:55 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Mudslide Causes Some Astoria Homes to Shift - N. Oregon Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – A mudslide has closed off a couple of streets in the north Oregon coast town of Astoria and affected seven homes, with those residents being asked to evacuate because their homes are moving slightly. (Photo courtesy Angi D Wildt Gallery, Astoria)

There are reports one house has moved several inches. Gas and water have been cut off to a few homes for safety.

27th Street and Grand are blocked off to all but a few residents at this time, and some parts of the road are buckling.

Slides in this town are nothing new: they have been happening here for decades.

City officials say after the recent ice storm and then heavy rains, this already-soft north Oregon coast soil has become saturated and now all anyone can do is wait for the area to dry up.

Some residents report evidence of foundations shifting for awhile, as they've noticed some doors don't close quite as easily as before.

KGW is reporting the Astoria Fire Department is noticing water has begun pouring from one area of the landslide, which could be a sign the soil is beginning to dry out. Once the mudslide ceases, geologists will go into the homes and analyze the situation, determining whether or not the structures will remain livable.

See local radio station KMUN for further updates.

The street closures do not affect any tourist attractions in the area.

More of the north Oregon coast town below:

