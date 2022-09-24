More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

Published 09/24/22 at 4:50 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

“Temperatures will warm 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal normals, with inland valleys potentially reaching 90 degrees Sunday and/or Monday,” the NWS said.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

On the beaches from the Washington coast all the way down through Brookings on the south Oregon coast, Sunday will be the warmest day, after some morning fog. It's a remarkably similar forecast for the coastlines of two states: fog in the mornings from Sunday through Tuesday, then higher temps, clearer skies, and chilly lows at night. Sunday will generally be around 75. Monday will dip lower, usually into the 60s. Then, Tuesday becomes cloudier but still in the 60s as Wednesday moves into some amount of rain.

However, on the southern Oregon Curry coast, Gold Beach and Brookings will stay sunnier longer into the week.



Cape Sebastian, Gold Beach area (Oregon State Parks photo)

Sunday will be as high as 75 for some areas of the Oregon coast, while treading just a bit inland from the beaches to places like Toledo or Wheeler and you're looking at the 80s.

“Inland valleys potentially reaching 90 degrees Sunday and/or Monday,” the NWS said. “Nights will cool off nicely where the wind diminishes, thanks to the dry air mass. The next chance for rain comes midweek as a fast-moving cold front moves in from the Pacific, with a better chance of rain at end of the week.”

South of Gold Beach Wednesday and the days beyond remain sunnier than up north, but some chances of rain as well.

Second Summer is the nickname for September and October on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, when the weather is actually at its nicest. See the scientific reasons why. Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

Don't be surprised for these conditions to return for a time in October, although mid October usually sees a downturn towards more fall-like storms and weather.

Also see Perfect Days on Oregon Coast: Second Summer on Display Recently The area has been – mostly – living up to that moniker of Second Summer

Cape Lookout (Oregon Coast Beach Connection)



Grayland, Washington



Coos Bay, photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more



Near Florence, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

