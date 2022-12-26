Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings

Published 12/26/22 at 11:05 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)

For the largest chunk of beach towns, from the middle of the Washington coast down into the central Oregon coast, there is a flood watch in effect on December 27, a high wind warning for tonight through Tuesday evening and a high surf warning in effect tonight through Wednesday.

It will be very important to stay off all beaches Tuesday.

“A rapidly strengthening storm will produce storm force winds which will cause extremely large breaking waves peaking at 25 to 30 feet and dangerous conditions along beaches and area shorelines,” the NWS said. “Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected.”

The NWS said some of this is happening because high tides are coinciding with large offshore wave height. Northern Washington's coastline, closer to Forks, won't experience conditions that are as dramatic.

Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings
Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection - Rockaway Beach

That section of coastline from Raymond down through Florence may well be worse than predicted, the NWS said.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

Watch the action from the Oregon Coast Sky Cams - Web Cams, Weather Cams

“Then 30 to 40 feet expected later tonight through Tuesday night,” the agency said. “The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible late tonight through early Tuesday evening.”

On the southern Oregon coast, the high surf warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday, affecting the beaches of Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach and Brookings. Waves up to 32 feet are expected there, with southern-facing areas like Port Orford getting hit harder.

High Wind Warning Northern Half of Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast: this is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts 65 mph to 80 mph possible. This includes Seaside, Manzanita, Pacific City, Newport and Florence; in Washington it stretches from Long Beach through Westport.

“Strongest winds will be on exposed beaches and headlands, with timing of strongest winds from 8 am to 2 pm Tuesday,” the NWS said.

These warnings also include the Willapa Hills of Washington, the Oregon Coast Range and coastal routes over them.

High Wind Warning for South Oregon Coast: this is in effect until Tuesday morning, bringing gusts up to 75 mph. An Oregon Coast Beach Connection reader already said the Gold Beach area is getting seriously smacked around Monday night. Astoria had a high wind gust at 70 mph earlier.

Beaches in Washington and Oregon calm down considerably after Wednesday, making for an excellent time to head out and look for local erosion, interesting debris and maybe agate beds.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

That Inimitable Glow: Tour of 362 Miles of Oregon Coast Holiday Lights
Like a giant twinkle in a collective eye: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence, Coos Bay, Brookings
Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Again on Washington Coast, Oregon Coast
Crews will have to wait until at least January 15. Marine sciences
Winter Fun and Frolic on N. Oregon Coast Part I: a Primer (Video)
Always something intriguing to find: Arch Cape, Oceanside, Astoria, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Pacific City
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops. Lincoln City events
Clifftop Spa Aglow Above Oregon Coast's Nye Beach: Luxury Meets History at Inn
Newport's Inn at Nye Beach has numerous sides. Hotel reviews, lodging
Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many War...
Waves up 35 feet, wind gusts near 85, flooding, various warnings
Colorful, Secret Marvels of One Season on Oregon Coast And Why (Video)
Spring itself is a bit of a secret: its visual aspects are astounding. Weather
Watchdog Group Says Keep Lookout for Birds with Avian Flu on Oregon Coast
The signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted