Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Gets Mobi-Mats for Wheelchair Access

Published 08/29/23 at 4:07 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Gets Mobi-Mats for Wheelchair Access

(Seaside, Oregon) – A giant blue formation has settled itself on the beaches of Seaside, echoing the ocean's color but also heralding something special for those with mobility issues. Mobi-mats have come to the north Oregon coast town, installed at the 12th Avenue access to increase access for everyone.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for summer
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for summer
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for summer
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for summer
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; summer deals

As the Seaside Visitor Center put it: “from wheelchair users to wagon pullers and anyone who would benefit from a 'highway' through the dunes and sand toward the water line.”

850 feet of mobi-mats are out there now, installed as of August 25. Seaside joins Lincoln City as the second Oregon coast town to host this, making what is likely the longest stretch of such accessibility. Seaside does, in general, have the widest beach on the coastline, however.

“Like the Prom before it, this resource is intended for our community and visitors alike to enjoy for years to come,” the center said.

Joshua Heineman, Seaside's Director of Tourism Marketing, said this has been in the works for awhile.

“I’ve been working for more than a year to get that mobi-mat out there,” Heineman told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER VIDEO

Mobi Mats in Seaside Oregon

Mobi-Mats have been installed on Seaside's beach at 12th Avenue to increase access for everyone, from wheelchair users to wagon pullers and anyone who would benefit from a "highway" through the dunes and sand toward the water line. With 850 feet of Mobi-Mats in place, Seaside is proud to host the longest accessible beach access of its kind on the Oregon Coast. Like the Prom before it, this resource is intended for our community and visitors alike to enjoy for years to come. The Mobi-Mats were purchased by Visit Seaside, Oregon and installed this morning by City of Seaside Public Works. The mats will remain in place seasonally, while conditions allow.

Posted by City of Seaside, Oregon on Friday, August 25, 2023

They were purchased by Visit Seaside, Oregon and installed on the morning of the 25th. They will remain in place seasonally as conditions allow.

According to the Mobi-Mat company that makes them:

“They are ADA compliant, portable, non-slip and roll-up, which create temporary pathways that make beach access better. They are 100 percent recycled polyester and are salt-water resistant. The ocean blue mobility mats are 450 feet long and six-and-a-half feet wide.”

Seaside recently acquired a track chair to lend – an all-terrain beach wheelchair that is capable of getting over the varied landscape of Oregon coast beaches. There are also several of those in various Tillamook County towns, part of the “David's Chairs” program. For the David's Chairs in Seaside and Manzanita, make reservations at David’s Chair or call 503-812-5510.

In 2018, Seaside also brought on two beach wheelchairs. Outfitted with large, wide tires, the wheel chairs make it much easier for mobility-impaired persons to go on the sand.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Bob Chisholm Community Center staff at 503-738-7393. Reservations are completely free and will be made on a first-come, first-served basis for a maximum of four hours. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Labor Day Weekend 2023 Travel Advice for Oregon Coast
More crowds, more craziness, and definitely higher hotel prices. Weather
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Gets Mobi-Mats for Wheelchair Access
Installed at the 12th Avenue access
Feeling Glass Float Lucky? Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Drops Extra on Labor D...
Some 40 extra floats we'll be lobbed onto the beaches; 100 more later in Sept. Lincoln City events
Get Ready for 'Second Summer' on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast: Best Weather...
It may well be better than original summer
What Are the Best Beaches of Depoe Bay: Oregon Coast Question Answered
Trick question: there are no beaches in Depoe Bay, but many very close. Travel tips, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Fogarty Beach
Saturn at its closest and brightest now for Washington, Oregon, the coast
Saturn will be in opposition on Sunday, August 27. Astronomy, weather
Magnitude 4.5 Quake Off South Oregon Coast Thursday
The 4.5 quake happened about 200 miles from Reedsport
Sweeping Designs, Sights of N. Oregon Coast's Arch Cape, Away At Last Rental
A mere 200 steps from the beach, near Cannon Beach. Cannon Beach hotel reviews, lodging

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted