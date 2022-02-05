One Magnificent Blob, Myriad Oregon Coast Surprises in One Cove

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along that back road between Oceanside and Cape Meares, near where the Three Capes Tour stopped being the Three Capes Loop a long time ago, there's a tiny cove hidden in these undulating hills. Short Beach is aptly named – there's little of it that's traversable. Don't confuse it with Short Sands, however, up around Manzanita. This tiny spot seemingly in the middle of nowhere is similar in that it's chock full of delights. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Look for Radar Road, about a half mile before Cape Meares and its lighthouse. This once actually boasted a World War II radar station (which you can see here). This north Oregon coast place is non-stop wonder and scenic yumminess, beginning with that massive, bulbous rock structure that straddles the tideline. Sporting a wee bit of wind-swept trees on top, like some miniature, disjointed forest, this on its own must be an ecological wonder. Places like this long disconnected from their surrounding environment sometimes give rise to mico ecosystems all their own.



Short Beach is near the road closure that closed the loop in Three Capes Loop a decade ago

You can't climb this beauty, but it will look a tad familiar. It somewhat resembles the blob at Neskowin known as Proposal Rock, another 30 or so miles southward on the Oregon coast.





On one end of the cove, the pointy, jagged rock spires of Oceanside's Star Trek Beach poke out from behind the cliff. It's interesting to see these landmarks from the other side, slightly different shapes that are still instantly recognizable. You can even see the two spires that were once connected, that arch that gave this beach its sci-fi nickname (back then it resembled the Guardian of Forever from the first Stark Trek series until it crumbled in 2004).



Short Beach from above

Rumor has it there was a tunnel to the other side sometimes accessible during extreme low tide events.





At the other end sits the Cape Meares lighthouse. There, a massive waterfall sometimes spills gently into the ocean - just out of reach of the beach, and there's a rocky cove within this cove, also unreachable. All that raging sea water up against the cape, it sometimes threatens you in this rather thin stretch of strand. Be careful here.

The entire wild little semi-circle of rubbly stones and some sands is reachable through a long, long stairway that's a bit grueling on the way back up, surrounded by murky Oregon coast rainforest green. Along the way there's a stop or two, small viewpoints that allow for some amount of scenic reverie and awe-inspiring pause. The whole stairway is a thoughtful addition about two decades ago, after neighbors got tired of rescuing the injured from the only way down until then: a slick, steep slope that cracked the heads of more than a few adventurers.

