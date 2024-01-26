Lincoln City Readies Great, Big Citywide Antique Week to Take Over Central Oregon Coast

Published 1/25/24 at 5:25 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One Oregon coast town is gearing up to be the center of antiquing in the Pacific Northwest in February, with what will essentially be a citywide antique sale accompanied by hordes of special events – including a lot of glass floats.

Lincoln City's Antique & Collectibles Week Returns for 2024, this time happening on February 17 - 24. Vintage shops and old timey finds will abound, which includes used books stores and a special exhibit at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum featuring Jim Watson’s famed glass float collection.

As they say on the infomercials: “But that's not all, folks.” Lincoln City's coveted Finders Keepers program goes decidedly old school, dropping Japanese-style glass floats on the beach for the whole week. These aren't the actual antique ones that used to wash up on the Oregon coast – that's no longer a thing as they stopped landing here in the '80s. The 100 glass balls dropped on Lincoln City beaches that week are artisan-made, let loose on those sands from Roads End down to Siletz Bay, all seven and a half miles of the town's beaches.

You find one, you keep it.

Lincoln City has in the past been named one of the country's foremost undiscovered places for antique and vintage collectibles. It’s home to numerous vintage shops and used bookstores, and has long been considered an antiquing hotspot on the Oregon coast.

"Our annual Antique & Collectibles Week celebrates Lincoln City's enduring legacy as the Oregon Coast's premier antique destination," said Kim Cooper Findling, director of Explore Lincoln City. "From uncovering hidden gems in our charming vintage shops to glimpsing into bygone eras at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, visitors can take in the rich stories of our past. And those looking to make their own exciting discoveries can try their luck by hunting for antique-style Japanese glass floats we've sprinkled along our beautiful shoreline."

Also see Oregon Coast's 2024 Festival Preview: Food, Fun and Sandcastles to Tunes, Floats - Sandcastles, food, a boatload of live music, crab, some hauntings, wine, antiques

Part of the time travel fun here is the North Lincoln County Historical Museum's new exhibit on February 17, featuring an extensive and rare collection of glass floats. Then, they help you figure out what kind of float you have: on February 24 from 11 am to 4 pm, the Museum will also feature “Float ID Day.” Bring in your own glass ball from the deep and get help identifying it from glass float specialists. Participants will also have an opportunity to get hands-on experience and learn about the different clues around the identification of fishing floats.

Also see 2024 Oregon Coast Glass Bottle, Glass Float Drops for Lincoln City, Bandon, Gold Beach -

A full listing of the antique shops and used bookstores participating in this year’s Antique & Collectibles Week can be found on the online event map here.

Lincoln City's Antique & Collectibles Week got its start in 1991, when June Minor, the founder of Rocking Horse Mall, brought it into existence. The building housing it opened in 1920 as the Oceanlake Pavilion Dance Hall, and now features two floors of antiques including glassware, pottery, vintage furniture, dollhouse miniatures and beach treasures.

For more information about Antique & Collectibles Week, please visit https://www.oregoncoast.org/events/annual/antique-collectibles-week/

