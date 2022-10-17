The Lil' Cannon Beach Cottage That Could: Whimsical Yet Historic Rental on N. Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Have you ever dreamed of a white picket fence and a historic home-away-from-home on the Oregon coast? Say, in some much-revered coastal burgh as Cannon Beach? Are you hankerin' for a bit of history? Does a heaping helping of times-gone-by along with sleek, modern conveniences in a quiet spot where you can the waves sound appealing?

What about a robustly-shaded yellow door?

OK, that's random. But it works in this scenario, because just this vibe exists in the north Oregon coast town with a little place called Lil Bird Cottage. It's a diminutive vacation rental that's big on captivating, and just close enough to the beach to hear the lull of the ocean. Offered up by Beachcomber Vacation Homes, the wee charming elder statesman on the street sleeps four and gleefully allows your furry friend to join in (for a fee).



Cannon Beach (photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Historic homes in Cannon Beach are a special breed, enough to create a tour of them each fall. They range from stately and almost sprawling to smaller sweet talkers like this one, whispering intriguing tales of the town's early days when it was called Ecola (but rather embarrassingly had to change because townfolk's mail bundles kept going to a little town named Eola near Salem). Or perhaps those walls would tell you tales of back when CB had a natatorim (a heated salt water bath) – or maybe even the chilling tales of Cannon Beach's Bandage Man.

Lil Bird Cottage is rich in time travel vibes at first glance, even slightly whimsical, with the vine-covered white gate. That's only a brief taste, however, as one of the cottage's chief attractions is one heckuva of a lush garden. Spring almost springs eternal here, with major blooms when in-season and plenty of greens hanging out the rest of the year.

That characteristic and eye-catching weathered wood that typifies this north Oregon coast town stands out quickly – and then there's the wild, yellow, ebullient door. Spry, bold and definitely a head-turner, it's a nifty addition and playful contrast to the wood. Spoiler alert: there's another on the opposite side of the building.

There, the backyard is a generous chunk of manicured lawn, a feature which your furbaby will love. Zoomies are even better on the Oregon coast, dogs say (or at least they would, if they could).

Lil Bird Cottage sits on a quiet spot on the cusp of midtown and on the edges of downtown, making it close walking distance to the excellent grub found in both areas, as well as Cannon Beach's bursting-at-the-seams art scene. That puts the cottage not too far from famed Haystack Rock, and only a bit of a distance to the slightly less-trodden sands of the northern edges of town.

Inside, the cottage boasts details with a definite old-timey slant but in sleek, modern paint, giving it subtle yet unmistakable historic vibes. You wonder what these walls saw. Sons returning home from World War II? The end of Prohibition? Families around the dinner table arguing over Flower Power in the '60s?

There's plenty of wi-fi, so you're firmly grounded in all the modern necessities, like binging the new Interview With A Vampire series or Law & Order in between jaunts to the waves. A gas fireplace graces the living room, and the two bedrooms are packed with plenty of upbeat colors and snazzy stylings.

There's one bathroom with a shower and another with a claw-foot bathtub. Outdoors, a barbecue on the back deck caps off that richly-green lawn.



All of these goodies are found through Beachcomber Vacation Homes, 503-436-4500. See Lil Bird Cottage page - you'll have to check its rates on that page as well.

