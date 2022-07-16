Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Lightship Columbia Opens Up Again to Astoria Visitors

Published 07/16/22 at 6:05 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast's Lightship Columbia Opens Up Again to Astoria Visitors

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Astoria, Oregon) – In recent weeks, an old friend and historical stalwart returned to its hallowed spot on the north Oregon coast. The Lightship Columbia returned after several months of major restoration work back in Portland, and now it's ready for its adoring public. (Photo courtesy Columbia River Maritime Museum)

Firmly back in its old spot outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum (CRMM), the Lightship Columbia has now opened its top deck to visitors, the CRMM recently announced.

“After months of restoration at Diversified Marine in Portland, WCT Marine Tongue Point (Astoria), and here at the Museum, the top deck of the Lightship is once again open daily 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Please note this schedule is dependent on the Museum's dedicated group of volunteers and is subject to change.”

Access to the deck is free with admission to the museum. Members are always free.

Meanwhile, CRMM said the below deck area of the Lightship is not yet open to visitors.


Courtesy CRMM: the ship during restoration

You'll have to check the museum's admission deck before getting onboard.

The Large Navigation Buoy SOO is also back in its spot.

This old Oregon coast wonder went under the knife back in October of 2021, rather suddenly whisked away. Curiously, the ship was pushed by another vessel – not towed. In the early morning hours of October 20, the Lightship Columbia Drydock Project got underway with the towboat Toni B. pushing her from behind up the Columbia to the Portland marine yards.

Lightship Columbia started its life of life-saving back in 1952. Then for 28 years it rode out bone-crunching storms along what is called the Graveyard of the Pacific, assisting countless ships through the tidal melee and saving lives.

When it was retired in 1980 it was brought to the CRMM, where it's been ever since. Yet only the top deck has been open all these years: the recent work allows some new areas down below to be opened up, never seen by the public before.

Time and tides took their toll on the much revered Oregon coast vessel, however, and finally a major grant came through last year, and this $1.5-million project was born. The Columbia was the ship was inspected, cleaned, sandblasted and received a new paint job and several repairs. The hull, superstructure, the decks, masts, fittings and rigging all went under the knife. 1792 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon. (503) 325-2323. Columbia River Maritime Museum.

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours


Clementine's BnB - Astoria
Gilbert Inn

 

 

 

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees nearly 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Inland Gets 100-Degree, Extended Heatwave - Oregon / Washington Coast Will Be...
Sun through Wed close to 100 for some areas; beaches in 70s or lower
Discoveries About 'Water' Beneath Oregon / Washington Coast May Help Major Qu...
New finds from OSU indicate subsurface fluid has a role in quakes. Marine sciences, geology
Oregon Coast Officials Urge Mark Your Crabbing Gear After Baby Whale Entangle...
This one, however is a new find. So authorities are issuing warnings. Marine sciences
N. Oregon Coast's Lightship Columbia Opens Up Again to Astoria Visitors
Lightship Columbia has now opened its top deck to visitors. Astoria events
Shop at the Dock Returns to Newport, Helps You Buy Straight from Oregon Coast...
Fridays from July 15 to August 19, at 9:30, 10:00 and 10:30 a.m.. Newport events
Annual Razor Clam Closure on N. Oregon Coast Now Through Sept. 30
From Seaside through Gearhart and Warrenton
Deceased N. Oregon Coast Gray Whale Likely Tied to Larger Issue of Unusual Mo...
Linked to a trend in the gray whale population that is worrying experts. Marine sciences
Washington Coast's Neah Bay Opens Soon to Salmon Season
Fishing rules are about to change along the northern edges of the Washington coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted