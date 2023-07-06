Wild and Colorful in Oregon Coast Skies: Lincoln City Summer Kite Fest, June 24 - 25

Published 06/07/23

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Kites, kites and even more kites are in the cards for the central Oregon coast as the Summer Kite Festival swings back into the D River State Recreation site in Lincoln City on June 24 and 25. Stunning and gigantic flying things take to the skies for those two days, full of color, bold designs and whimsical creatures. All of it is family friendly and it's a longtime tradition that's much loved, bringing thousands to the beach over the weekend. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

There's even a touch of Pixieland present.

Kite Flyers from around the world hit the beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The massive display brings captivating performances by teams duos and solo flyers, along with the famed demonstrations of crackin' techniques from some of these amazing artists. Food, a kite-making workshop, and even a bit of Pixieland joins the celebration of all things lofty, along with other events for kids and those a bit older.

“Throughout the event, the sky will be filled with performances by featured kite fliers,” said Stephanie Hull, event and outreach coordinator for Explore Lincoln City. “Attendees can gaze up to see colorful octopuses swimming through the skies, whales breaching the clouds, and fast Rokkaku kites dancing through the air.”

A food truck owned by the Siletz Tribe will be on hand to feed the masses gathered at the central Oregon coast hotspot, and various local charities have banded together to create fun-o-rama activities for kidlets.

These two days also include the Pixie Fest Carnival Games, a piece of goofy fun from one of Lincoln City's legendary reimaginings of an even older Oregon coast tradition. You can also wander through the Wind Garden and marvel at the Art Kite Display.

The kite-making workshop teaches you how to make your own colorful high-flying display out of paper, which you can then go airborne with yourself.

It's an event, Hull said, that brings together people of all ages, showing off kites from a wide variety of styles, shapes and colors. It creates “an incredible experience,” she said. “The Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival is such a special event our community looks forward to every year.”

Event Schedule:





10 a.m.: Opening of the event and announcements.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free Kite-Making Workshop, where you make your own paper kite that soars.

10 am - 4 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers.

4 pm: Festival Closes.

ALL DAY: Pixie Fest Carnival Games, donations going to Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City.

ALL DAY: Walk through the Wind Garden.

ALL DAY: BIG show kites fill the Lincoln City festival sky with color!

ALL DAY: Art Kite Display.

Special Kite Flier Memorial on Sunday: 11 am - 11:15 am

