Major N. Oregon Coast Surfing Event Returns in Kiwanda Longboard Classic

Published 09/09/23 at 6:27 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – For almost a quarter century, one town on the Oregon coast has turned up the dials for surfing contests around these parts. On September 15 – 17, the Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic hits the sands and waves of the tiny-but-popular village, hosted by Moment Surf Company and Pelican Brewing Company. It's a three-day event that is also a benefit for the Pacific City Skate Park.

Like previous years, it promises thrills and plenty of surfing action, as well as camaraderie and loads of unforgettable experiences for the spectators and the surfers. It's the 24th year of the Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic, a now-prestigious event that is a firm local tradition, bringing in some 200 skilled board riders from around the Pacific Northwest and well beyond. Longboarding skills will be put to the test, as they show off what they're capable of with the grandeur of Cape Kiwanda as a backdrop.

A host of exhilarating heats are scheduled for September 16 and 17, with surfers competing for top dog and other honors.

Surfers of all ages will be found in Pacific City that weekend, and all will find the waters here a challenge.

“From graceful noserides to powerful carving maneuvers, each competitor will bring their unique style, finesse, and passion to the waves, inspiring awe and admiration among spectators and fellow surfers,” said organizers.

The Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic continues to be a benefit event for the Pacific City Skate Park with a portion of the proceeds going to the funding of park maintenance and expansion.





One of the main fundraising efforts at the Classic is the silent auction, which features skateboards, surfboards, and art and photography by Pacific Northwest artists. The auction will be both live and online this time, with all proceeds going to not just the killer little park on the north Oregon coast but also the Maui Strong Fund to help in relief on the island after the massive fire.

Over the course of the three days, there's more than just surfing. A whole range of engaging and fun activities pop up, including live music to kick things off and onsite demonstrations of local surfboard makers on Saturday and Sunday. You'll also find art displays from the Oregon coast creator of the festival's artwork and local merchandise. Food and beverages are provided by Pelican Brewing Company.



Event organizer Lisa Baker of Moment Surf Company said the contest has deep roots here.

“The Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic is not just a surf contest; it's a celebration of the Pacific City community and the shared passion for the ocean,” she said. “We invite surfers, spectators, families, and friends to come to the coast and soak in the atmosphere and create memories at this year’s event.”

For more information about the Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic, including the schedule of events and registration details, visit https://capekiwandalongboardclassic.com. Don't miss this chance to witness the thrill of longboard surfing and experience the captivating beauty of Pacific City, Oregon.

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours









MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted