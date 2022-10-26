Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Iron Chef Goes N. Oregon Coast in Seaside in Nov Event

Published 10/26/22 at 5:23 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Iron Chef Goes N. Oregon Coast in Seaside in Nov Event

(Seaside, Oregon) – Get ready for a heated battle of culinary wits to see who will rule the north Oregon coast for the year. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

November 8 brings the return of Iron Chef Goes Coastal to Seaside, happening at the Seaside Convention Center. United Way of Clatsop County always puts this delicious shindig together, but in recent years the pandemic put the brakes on it.

Iron Chef Goes Coastal is an evening of celebration – one that honors local north Oregon coast cuisine and the people behind it, as well as the community they serve. It's also a benefit for the local charity, so it in turn can give to the local area.

“Iron Chef Goes Coastal has been put on pause for three years, but now we finally have the opportunity to safely gather again for fun- - and a good cause,” said Kelsey Hix, Board Chair of United Way of Clatsop County. “What better way to celebrate than with great food, craft beverages, friendly competition and each other?”

On the menu and on display are local chefs from Dough Dough Bakery, Finns Fish House and Maggies on the Prom, as they battle it out for the title of Iron Chef Award on the north Oregon coast. Besides the battle royale, 15 regional restaurants from this area up to the south Washington coast will be available for sampling as they compete for People's Choice.

This year comes with a secret ingredient twist. Each chef will open a black box of multiple secret ingredients which all must be used in the final dish.

To top it all off, the “Dessert” competition will give one lucky winner the ultimate bragging rights of “Best Dessert of Clatsop County.”


Courtesy photo

In addition to the main events, the event will include raffles and drawings as well as information about the impactful work of United Way of Clatsop County Partner Agencies.

The event is being made possible by Sous Chef level sponsorship from Providence – Seaside. Columbia Memorial Hospital, Graziano Food Service and other local sponsors have covered the costs of the event, which allows all proceeds from ticket and auction sales to aid marginalized populations in Clatsop County. Tickets start at $45.

To find out more about Iron Chef Goes Coastal, or to purchase tickets, visit clatsopunitedway.org.

