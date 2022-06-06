Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

Published 06/06/22 at 11:15 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

It's the kind of thing that fires the imagination up – in both kids and adults alike. Here are such finds near Gold Beach, Florence / Yachats, Oceanside and Cannon Beach.

On the southern Oregon coast, the tiny village of Nesika Beach sits just north of Gold Beach and barely south of another village called Ophir.



Satellite photo Google Maps

There's miles of sand here, much of it on the somewhat dark side, hinting at the presence of gold bits that gave Gold Beach its name. From the beach accesses in an around town, it's almost all soft stuff, with pleasant waves lapping along the beach, often calmly and leaving plenty of room between the waterline and the bluffs.

Whatever's going on here, it uniformly seems untouched and not talked about, with Ophir itself having no social media presence, nary an Instagram. Yet it's a super bit of beachy paradise.

Lest you think there's nothing breaking the long, visual plane of all this sand, to the south it gets more craggy and filled with massive logs. A set of bulky, rock islands sit around the tideline, and it's here and a few other places you can spot some tidepools. - South Coast Hotels

At Bob Creek Wayside, between Yachats and Florence, more tidepools exist than humans in this obscure but fascinating place.

At this end, there's also a series of sea caves. First, you'll encounter a small one next to a huge boulder that creates a sort of arch by leaning up against the cliff. On the other side of the arch, there's a sizable sea cave that allows you to walk inside and check out the freaky debris deposited there by the tides. Water is dripping from the top and it gets a little dark, so watch the slippery stuff. You probably don't want to amble around the weird shapes at the very end of the cave, because things can get dangerous.





Just a few miles north of Bob Creek, you’ll find Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint also near Florence. It’s an achingly beautiful place, lodged in the middle of forestland and rather easy to drive past if you’re not looking carefully. There are picnic tables, restrooms and a sandy beach that changes into a series of craggy, rock land masses. Continue walking south to stoop in wonder over tidepools or check out a variety of coves between the rock masses that are cave-like, until things dead-end at a sea cave about a quarter of a mile down. However, there is a real cave here, and it's kind of trippy.

There's actually two parts to this park - this is the southern entrance. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours





Way up on the north Oregon coast - a few miles south of Cannon Beach - you'll find Hug Point. A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, grotto-like tide pool within another cave are all just a precursor to one of the coast's most fascinating spots. Not to mention that always-engaging remnant of a road going around the rocky point.

As you first enter, you'll spot the waterfall immediately to the south of you and a large sea cave. Inside, it's mostly debris and cobblestones, but there are strangely shaped cracks and shapes meandering into its far end. You can wander a little ways inside, and if you look closely you may spot one of the creepy, alien-looking insects that inhabit the large cracks.

On the southern end of this beach there's a point that's normally not crossable unless the tide is sufficiently low enough. In such a case, you'll find another cove and another sea cave. There are more rock slabs to play around on, many of which are surrounded by rich tide pools.

A ways in between the Yachats area and Cannon Beach, there's the Three Capes Tour and the tiny little burgh of Oceanside. There, you'll find not a natural cave but a manmade tunnel leading through the headland to a wondrous hidden spot. Now at some 100 years old, Oceanside until recently managed to keep off the radar of tourists, so it's not exactly hidden anymore. Still, there are plenty of times it's not bustling and even rather deserted.





Most of all, go through that concrete structure and there are other sea caves to explore - big and small - plus numerous interesting rocky slabs to play around and copious beachcombing possibilities. Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours





