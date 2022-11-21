Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

South Oregon Coast's Hughes House Christmas Returns to Port Orford

Published 11/21/22 at 5:49 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Port Orford) – Along a rather scenic but winding, forested south Oregon coast back road of sorts, where the views explode at the Sixes River and semi-secretive Sixes Beach, it's time for Christmas again. Just to the south of you famed Cape Blanco Lighthouse towers into the air, and you're not far from what is almost the westernmost point in the lower U.S. on this grand headland. Then, it seems you're winding backwards in time, over 120 years, to a Victorian era. (Above: courtesy Cape Blanco Historical Society)

You're entering the grounds of the historic Hughes House of Cape Blanco, a famed south Oregon coast landmark if there ever was one. Up for a heavy dose of cozy Christmas with your temporal foray? The Hughes House Christmas events return in December, the first time in two years.

Hughes House Christmas this year has the theme “Christmas Memories at Grandma's House.” That's true if dear ol' grand mama was a famed town founder by the name of Jane Hughes, wife of Patrick Hughes.

Christmas festivities at the Patrick Hughes House begin on December 17 and 18 with the Christmas Tea, served by Mainstreet. You'll need to make reservations by contacting Kitty at 541-604-0524. There will be two tea times on each of these days: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $25, which is paid at the door. Reservations must be in by December 13th.

The Cape Blanco Heritage Society, which puts on the event, is not only excited about the south Oregon coast tradition returning, but there's a little sense of relief.

They explain the Christmas Memories at Grandma's House:


Courtesy Cape Blanco Historical Society

“It suggests a child’s point of view; stockings stuffed with goodies, dolls, train set, tricycle, building blocks and mysterious packages in Holiday wrappings. What do you remember from your childhood?

Then, on December 22, 23 and 26, their Open House at Christmas Tours returns with a look at the charming and even dense layers of holiday decorations. These happen 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and admission is free.

Each year, the society invites local groups to come and decorate the Patrick Hughes House. By early November, they already had enough volunteers ready and geared up to go.

Although the Patrick Hughes House is technically closed for the season, it opens back up for these events.

The Patrick Hughes House is part of the ranch at Cape Blanco. It's roughly a mile from there to the lighthouse and its gift shop. The lighthouse is also closed, as is the Coast Guard Lifeboat Museum within Port Orford.

The home was built in 1898 by architect PJ Lindberg. Back then, the cost to Patrick and Jane Hughes was $3,800. It boasts a magnificent view in any age, with the small outcropping at the end of the Sixes River dominating part of the scenery. Sky and surf along with a sea stack are the rest of sights to take in.

Dairy farming was the source of the Hughes' riches, and early on they donated part of their land to the local church. There was a schoolhouse here, which at the time the kids lovingly referred to as “Cape Blanco University.” See http://www.capeblancoheritagesociety.com/ 91816 Cape Blanco Rd, Port Orford, Oregon. 541-332-0248

Photos above courtesy Cape Blanco Historical Society

Photos below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more


