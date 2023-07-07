Hiking, Painting, Tidepool Events at N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Area

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Netarts, Oregon) – The tiny burgh of Netarts is brimming with outdoors activities in July, as the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) host three more events in the area. There's a rather intensive guided hike, a laidback painting experience or an educational walk through a different kind of Oregon coast environment. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Then in August there's a run of tidepool walks that include freaky stuff like clone wars going in those oceanside pools of water and other unseen events under that thin layer of ocean.

All events are free, but a donation made to the group is highly appreciated.

Hike Netarts Spit. Saturday; July 8th; 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Take a hike, they tell you. And what a hike it is. The folks at WEBS join forces with Portland Audubon’s Plover Patrol Program for a hike up the Netarts Spit with the goal of checking out snowy plover habitats and other aspects of this part of the north Oregon coast.

Guides will point out the ecology of the area, its rather startling geology (there are some ghost forests here as old as 80,000 years), and plenty of birds. There's 13 miles roundtrip involved, and WEBS said while the pace is slow that's still rather intense. You'll want to bring water, comfortable shoes and a good lunch.





They added:

“Unsure if you want to commit to the full hike? This hike includes multiple stops with opportunities to hike shorter distances. WEBS volunteers will be on hand to help lead participants back to their cars.”.

Salt Marsh Walk. Wednesday; July 19; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm. WEBS takes on a guided tour of the salt marsh at the end of Netarts Bay.

There, they'll drop knowledge about the animals and plants that live in this unique environment, a habitat that's ecologically important to both the water's edge and the forest. Every wonder how plants survive in a salty world along the Oregon coast? Guides will show you that in the way vegetation exists on both the bay and the dunes of the Netarts Spit area.

This program includes two parts: a presentation followed by a walking tour. Best for ages 12 and over. It is free.

Painting on the Bay. Saturday; July 29; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm. Happening at Netarts' Schooner Restaurant and Lounge, you'll get to discover your inner artist and capture the stunning beauty of this north Oregon coast treasure.

It's open to participants of all skill levels, and it takes you down the road of acrylic painting. Breanna Gill of Paletteable.art leads the group for two to three hours, where everyone paints this unique landscape and brings out its essence. Supplies will be provided.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase at the Schooner. The WEBS group asks you to consider supporting the Schooner by staying for lunch or enjoying a snack while you are painting. The event is free.

Tidepool Discovery Days: Wednesday, August 2nd; 8:00am; Thursday, August 3rd; 8:00am; Friday, August 4th; 8:30am.

What amazing creatures are lurking at the water’s edge? Come out to Oceanside and see.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff and volunteers will be onsite in the tide pools sharing about what is living along the coastal edge. Learn about anemone clone wars, how a sea star eats, or how hermit crabs steal shell homes from other crabs! From seaweeds to sculpin fish, there is an amazing world to discover. Come out and enjoy.



Learn more and find links to register for these events at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

