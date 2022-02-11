Haystack Holidays Readies for Return to Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach

Published 11/02/22 at 6:02 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Thanksgiving weekend is approaching ever more quickly now, and the north Oregon coast is gearing up to hit those holidays with a running start. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Case in point: Cannon Beach's Haystack Holidays returns in full force after two years of battling the pandemic, creating that magical feel that only this village can this time of year. Bundles of unique specialty shops, eateries and of course galleries join forces for some beachy yuletide vibes. You'll get a chance to shop for more thoughtful gift items in a relaxed atmosphere, where evergreen garlands, twinkling lights, and red ribbons go up in spite of Oregon coast winds – and they largely stay there for the season in spite of the weather.

Along the way, you'll get to make some of your own holiday décor items, partake in some refreshments, watch a lighting ceremony, sing some carols with the coasties, and help decide who has the best holiday cookies, among other festive events.

All of this happens in the brisk, fresh ocean air of Cannon Beach, often within earshot of waves slowly crashing on the sands nearby.

Put on the by the Cannon Beach Chamber, together with other local partners, there are still some events and aspects to be confirmed. As usual, it kicks into life more or less officially on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, with Mimosa Madness Weekend, along with Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday. The goal is to shop locally and make an economic impact in the north Oregon coast village, while having a beachy time. Wear plaid to show your support for local businesses.

Of course, there will be mimosas in the mix.

On November 26 and December 4, Holiday Wreath-Making Classes happen at the Cannon Beach Chamber. These go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes come complete with an instructor, refreshments and holiday music. If you bring last year's wreath from Cannon Beach and recycle it you get $2 off the $25 fee for each wreath.

The classes have no pre-registration – you simply show up and drop in. Wreath-making time depends on experience; novices may take up to an hour to complete their wreath.

On top of it all, there's a Holiday Cookie Contest during this and you get to help decide who has the best Cannon Beach cookie.

“Name That Tune” window display contests happen from November 28 through December 16. For this you submit playing cards at participating businesses to win a holiday gift basket.

Cannon Beach's lighting goes up on November 29 and there's voting between then and December 16 for the best Christmas displays. Hit the town's website to let your favorite be known.

On December 3 it's the biggie: the Lamp Lighting Ceremony. Gather at Sandpiper Square at 4 p.m. for an archetypal Cannon Beach experience and a serious north Oregon coast tradition. Besides watching the lights flicker on, you'll get holiday tunes, sing-a-longs and special guests. It's free. (503) 436-2623.

Holiday Foods Around the World gets going December 26th through the 30th. Pop into some Cannon Beach restaurants that will be featuring unique, international cuisine, both foods and beverages. Different countries will get the spotlight in different eateries. A locations list is coming soon to the Cannon Beach website.

For some epic holiday theater, gather at the Coaster Theatre from November 18 to December 18, with its production of Scrooge! The Musical. Book, music and lyrics are by Leslie Bricusse.

It's the timeless tale of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, but a musical version. Ye olde miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. But it's all set to tunes.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows start at 3:00 p.m. $30 and $25. Tickets available online, at the theatre box office or by calling 503-436-1242.

