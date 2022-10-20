Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Planning Remodel of Garibaldi Train Station

Published 10/20/22 at 5:44 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – For over 100 years, the railway in Tillamook County has been one kind of economic lifeline or another. In recent decades, it's been tourism as the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad was established and old timey passenger cars and steam engines chugged along the scenic track, bringing in people from all over. Some 40,000 passengers or more each year ride these antique rails and get surrounded by lovely sights as well as history, a number that is definitely growing. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Now, the railroad's Garibaldi train station will undergo an expansion and upgrade, looking to improve the experience of riders as well as more effectively communicate local history to them. This already-atmospheric depot, straight out of times gone by, will get a bit of a facelift. Historical facades are getting spruced up, interiors will get new dressings (such as the ticket office and bathrooms), and there's a gift shop and educational space going in.



Proposed plans for depot, courtesy graphics

“The site will also include a historic and fully functional water tower, the rehabilitation of the Garibaldi telegraph office, and other historic and educational components,” the railroad announced recently.

One of the big missions here is to preserve local logging industry history, which will be served by the upgrades. It's been a 1920's-style Southern Pacific Depot that's been here this whole time, with parts brought here from elsewhere in the 1960s. The bulk of this stuff had been purchased by or donated to the local Lion's Club, which maintained a display of a train and the depot until the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad took over.



Garibaldi's trains in the '60s, courtesy OSCR

Among the goals of the remodel is to increase rider capacity, as the railroad has found these tours / rides sell out quickly.

Another aspect that's especially exciting for staff is the educational space, perfect for visiting school groups. It will also act as a small museum and community meeting place.

The telegraph office – an important component in showing off the historical vibes here – has never been open to the public, and that will remain so, said Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's marketing director Carla Lyman. But it will get shored up to an extent.



“The telegraph office has been on site but is not open to the public,” she told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “It will look the same basically. We want to keep the authenticity of the building. We will put it on a new foundation, put on a new roof and siding but the inside will remain intact. It will be used by crew and not open to the public.”

It's been here since the Lion's Club had it brought out in the '60s.

All this is going to be a multi-year project, Lyman said.

“The water tower plaza which includes the water tower as well as the telegraph office will begin in approximately fall of 2023,” she said.

Yet it will need the help of the community and other supporters, she said. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is offering up a little immortality in the form of bricks, coming with your name on them when purchased.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo

“When all of the improvements are done, this will be a tremendous boon to the community both city and county-wide,” she said. “We are asking that businesses and individuals’ partner with us through the purchase of a paver (brick) to help our dream become reality. It will bring more visitors to the area, which will be good for all businesses, large and small. More visitors mean more money into the local economy which is a positive for everyone.”

If you would like to be a part of making this project possible you can show your support through a personalized paver at: www.donationbricks.com/ocsr

