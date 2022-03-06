Washington Coast Free State Park Days June 11, 12 and 19

(Washington Coast) – Now you can get just a little more from your vacation.

A handful of Washington coast parks require a Discover Pass or a $10 fee per day for entrance, but three days in June will be freebies, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Three one-of-a-kind national holidays bring on the need for celebration, with no usual fees or passes required. Saturday, June 11 is National Get Outdoors Day; Sunday, June 12 is Free Fishing Day and Sunday, June 19 honors the African-American / history celebration of Juneteenth. (Photo of Cape Disappointment courtesy Kris Hurl, Washington King Tides)

Thus, June 11, 12 and 19 will be free at Washington coast (and inland) parks that normally require a Discover Pass for vehicles to enter recreation lands managed by state agencies. It's not unlike some celebrations and free fishing or state park days on the Oregon coast.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, and now marks an annual free day for state lands.

When the Washington legislature created the Discover Pass, it added there would be some free park days – up to 12 per year. Normally, vehicles entering some Washington State Parks for the day must display a Discover Pass on their vehicles (which are $30 for the year) or the one-day permit.

Parks on the Washington coast requiring these include Twin Harbors, Westport Light near Westport, Bottle Beach, Leadbetter Point, Cape Disappointment and Fort Columbia – the latter two are adjacent to the Oregon coast.

These free days do not mean free camping at these beach spots. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations. Day access is included in the overnight fee.

There are four more free state park days coming up in great Washington and its coast:

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day

One of the more dramatic beach areas that are free that day is Cape Disappointment, with its fiery, wild wave action that happens in winter. Above it there's the stately lighthouse and in the area is the distinctive, varied Waikiki Beach.



Westport Lighthouse, courtesy Washington State Parks

Westport Light State Park features another lighthouse nearby on Coast Guard property. There are towering dune grasses that line the sides of pathways to the beach, and it's there you'll find a long stretch of sands that are perfect for horse riding or surfing. Half Moon Bay is in this area, and it's all a quick drive to the Westhaven Jetty, Grayland Beach or Bottle Beach State Park.

For information about the Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.





Bottle Beach, courtesy Washington State Parks



Westport Light State Park, courtesy Washington State Parks





Grayland Beach, Washington



Westport Light State Park, courtesy Washington State Parks

