4th of July Rental Openings on N. Oregon Coast: Lincoln City, Pacific City, Cape Meares

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's rare but sometimes you can still find them: vacation rentals on the Oregon coast that still have an opening on the Fourth of July. In fact, the three listed here for Lincoln City are actually 50 percent off their normal rates. (Above: Sea Star North in Lincoln City has openings around July 4)

For those who still hope to make some last-minute plans for the beach, here's some hope. In all examples, it is advised to make contact over the phone for reservations.





In Village of Cape Meares: Cape Meares Hide A Way. Has an opening on July 4. Sleeps 14. Call Beach Break Vacation Rentals for the price 503-368-3865. See the Cape Meares Hide A Way website then scroll down to the listing. It's actually wide open in and around that date and is a five-night minimum.

Near Oceanside, close to Tillamook and within two miles of the Cape Meares Lighthouse, this large vacation rental home is set in the middle of a primitive rainforest, surrounded by a thick canopy. A gigantic deck lets you soak in all that woodsy, north Oregon coast vibe. In fact, that is your backyard: a forest. A large open kitchen and living area flow seamlessly into each other and into the big views. A stone's throw from this really hidden beach area, there's so much to do here, including hiking the Bayocean Spit and look for signs of the old ghost town.

With this home, you're not far from celebrations in Tillamook, the fireworks at Garibaldi and at Pacific City.





Near Pacific City, in Tierra Del Mar: The Lighthouse. This is one of the original heritage oceanfront homes in Tierra Del Mar and has recently undergone some loving remodels. It sleeps six.

The Lighthouse has an opening for the Fourth of July. You'll have to call 503-965-7212 (Kiwanda Coastal Properties) for the exact price that night. See the website.

The Lighthouse comes with vessel sinks, two queen bedrooms, a bunk room, and a Smart TV with Netflix and Amazon Prime entertainment. There's an enormous, open A-frame floor plan, a temperature-controlled fireplace, and it's over 1,000 square feet. You'll also get a lovely view of Haystack Rock from here.

You'll have plenty of distractions on this part of the north Oregon coast, with some of the most pristine and often unpopulated beach in the county. Fireworks are right there in Pacific City, close by, and just to the north Oceanside is putting on its 100-year anniversary during the day.

In Lincoln City: Tide Pools. With openings on July 4 and 5, this one is 50 percent off because of last-minute availability. Call A1 Beach Rentals to find out the exact price 503-232-5984. Sleeps six people. See the Tide Pools website.

Right on the beach, near the middle of town, you're a close drive to just about everything. Massive ocean views give way to a sense of luxury, with a dash of nifty retro for the kitchen. It's a townhome coming with high-end Sonos speakers in the living room for chillin' to tunes by the beach. There are new flat panel TVs and a good supply of board games and books. A highlight is the thick plush carpet and distressed maple flooring in some areas.

In Lincoln City, there is much to do for the Fourth of July, even during the day. Live music takes places much of the day at Taft and at Rusty Truck Brewing. Then at night, some of the biggest fireworks in the state go bonkers on Siletz Bay.

In Lincoln City: Sea Star North. On the ocean, Sea Star North sleeps six and is running at 50 percent off with openings on July 4 and 5. Call A1 Beach Rentals to find out the exact price 503-232-5984. Sea Star North website.

It's a three-bedroom cottage that's just 12 steps from the sand and sitting on a rather secluded chunk of Lincoln City beach (which is a bit rare to find) – at the Roads End area. It's all a quick drive to the casino, and midtown / downtown is not far.

There's a big light to illuminate the surf at night, but on summer nights you may want to turn it off and check out the wet sand in the dark. You could – possibly – spot the whole glowing sand phenomena.





In Lincoln City: Pacific Escape. One stunning home with an even more stunning view of the central Oregon coast, this one is open July 4 – 8 and is 50 percent off. Call A1 Beach Rentals to find out the exact price 503-232-5984.

There are panoramic views here, perfect for keeping an eye out for the recent run of Orcas in the region, and the home can host eight people. It's upscale and rugged all at the same time, with a large open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, and a big deck that contains a picnic table and a hot tub. You'll also find a separate gathering area in the upstairs.

Below, there's a beach ripe with tidepool exploration. Midtown and the bay at Taft are a quick jump away. See the Pacific Escape website.

Also see the general 4th of July availability list for possible options.







