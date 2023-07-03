Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Florence Indoor Yard Sale a Hotbed of Eclectic, Intriguing Bargains on Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/07/23 at 6:13 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – There's one thing not many know about the Oregon coast: their mass “garage sale” events can be amaze-balls. A shopping playground for the hip and older, bargain-hunting crowd, they boast unique treasures and remarkable finds in a way that only small towns can provide. (Photo courtesy Florence Area Chamber)

Which is one reason you should know the big one coming up in the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence on April 1 is no April Fools joke. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Florence Events Center brings back the Florence Indoor Yard Sale with admission only 2 bucks.

That huge, flat floor and lobby of the famed center will be crammed with “treasures and bursting with bargains you never knew you needed until you found,” said Rachel Pearson, president of Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE), the all-volunteer nonprofit that produces the event.


Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Florence Indoor Yard Sale has long been an annual favorite with Florence-ites and those from around other Oregon coast towns – as well as visitors. Pearson said it even brings a faithful following from the Willamette Valley. Giving space for some 40 vendors and more 300 attendees, it's got the built-in buzz.

“As a result it’s always huge,” she said. “Having so many vendors in one location guarantees more foot traffic than holding a private sale. Comments by all participants are always very positive. And it’s fun to see friends from year to year and enjoy coffee, conversation, and a bit of good-natured haggling.”

It's been described as a bit like Lane County's famed “52-mile Highway 36 yard sale” near the Oregon coast, but more condensed and all in place. No neighborhood traffic jams or parking issues at this shopping shindig, either.

“25-cent bargain items to rare vintage glass, home decor, table linens, furniture, and appliances; along with one-of-a-kind accessories,” Pearson said. “Plus, music, books, posters, and wall hangings for inspiration and entertainment.

“The Florence Events Center is an excellent venue to accommodate this event, and the FEC Concession Stand will be open for refreshments and light meals,” she added.

For more information on FACE’s events, or how to join or volunteer, contact Pearson at 541-991-8811. Florence Events Center 715 Quince St., Florence, Oregon. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

