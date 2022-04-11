Florence Winter Music Fest Adds Open Mic to Famed Oregon Coast Gathering

Published 11/04/22 at 5:09 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – As winter draws closer, so does the date for one of the Oregon coast's most revered, long-running music festivals, and it's slowly building and expanding as that time approaches. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The Florence Winter Music Festival, happening January 26 to 29 at the Florence Events Center (FEC), hosts a variety of American roots musics. On the menu for this huge Oregon coast gig will be bluegrass, new and traditional folk, and Americana, with this year celebrating its 20th anniversary. This time around comes something special: an open mic event called “Take the Stage.” Here, alongside the workshops and jams, the audience can join in the fun on Thursday evening, January 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Take the Stage” invites all comers to sign up and play up to two songs (acoustic only) in a flat floor room at the FEC. Mlinek explains: “Some folks call that a hootenanny, others call it an open mic. You get the idea. All acoustic, no amplifiers, and a supportive audience. Specifics will be added to the website (WinterMusicFestival.org) in the coming weeks.

The sweetener for this event is that Linda Leavitt, Oregon Bluegrass Association board member, workshop leader, and Lois and Clark Expedition band member - and her partner, Tom Nechville of Nechville Banjos fame - have agreed to have their instruments strapped on and ready to back up any performers who request it.”



Florence Events Center, courtesy photo

The festival will offer 17 workshops on topics such as songwriting, harmony, jamming etiquette, and instrument and stage-performance techniques. The workshops/seminars are free to ticket holders, or $10 per walk-in.

“This just may be our very best lineup ever,” said Kirk Mlinek, Winter Music Festival chairperson for the event’s producer Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE). “Imagine, 12 nationally/internationally-touring high-caliber acts over three days - many of whom are top award winners in their fields - and jamming and learning with them in person!”

“Getting your tickets now helps guarantee you get the best available seats, and a more memorable experience,” he added. “Specifically, the three-day pass, good for all performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, is your best value at $149.”

Single evening performances for Friday and Saturday nights are $50. Saturday afternoon passes are $45 and Sunday afternoon passes are $35 for these general admission seating shows. A complete festival overview, with artist profiles, ticket info, and workshop/jam session schedules is available at WinterMusicFestival.org.

The Florence Winter Music Festival is produced by the all-volunteer, independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment, an organization that helps fund capital improvements and performance grants at the Florence Events Center. To learn more about how to join, support, or volunteer with FACE, call 541-991-8811 or email [email protected]

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted