Five Extravagant Digs to Watch Whales: Oregon Coast Travel Tips

(Oregon Coast) – Whales wander past these shores on an almost-constant basis, exciting the imagination and firing up the spirit. But it takes time, patience and probably some optics to find them - and then there are those those seasons on the Oregon coast when the great watery beasts are scarcer, or downright nonexistent. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium: Humpbacks in Astoria).

Sometimes, staying the night in some lovely surroundings near the water helps. It gives you more time to make a sighting, and it most certainly sweetens the experience. Here are five amazing accommodations on the Oregon coast that provide something a little extra for your night or two as explorer. Shhhh….these are secrets not all travelers are pleased with others knowing about. (Further travel tip: a full list of Best Oregon Coast Lodgings for Whale Watching).

First, did you know the ocean isn’t the only place to spot whales in the region? Just a few minutes inland, at Astoria, the river mouth provides some stunning sights at times.





Clementine's Bed and Breakfast in Astoria is an engaging historic experience featuring fine foods. There's even a vacation rental available next door (one which hearkens all the way back to the 1850s, one of the oldest buildings in the state). The main house is a stately Victorian where each room is stylishly decorated in a mix of Asian and European furnishings, with flowers from their private garden. You do have views of the Columbia River here, but the whale action is best seen by a short drive down to the bay or the river. Best times to check out whales: Humpbacks often show up in big numbers in late summer / September, chasing baitfish. Orcas are known to hit the river mouth in spring. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.

While Neahkahnie Mountain near Manzanita is one of the hotspots to see Oregon coast whales, they are a tad distant here. If you can find an ocean view rental home in the area that’s at least slightly elevated this is your best bet.

Enter Maison de La Lune, through Sunset Vacation Rentals. The picture imparts a thousand words: this upscale juggernaut of a rental home contains this gorgeous viewing spot in its yard. The home itself is extravagant in other ways, coming complete with a wood fireplace, natural landscaping, a fire pit in that stone viewing patio, a raised deck and many other amenities. Pets are welcome and it hosts a fenced backyard to keep the mutts safe.

This isn’t the only ocean view home from Sunset: others vary in price and amenities. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Pacific City’s Inn at Cape Kiwanda is a long-revered spot for not just watching the ocean but the whales as well. If you can’t see the cetacean fun from your hotel room, the top of Cape Kiwanda is a short walk away. Though it’s a strenuous foray to the top – a definite leg cramp-inducer – it’s certainly worth it.

Aside from its whale amenities, Inn at Cape Kiwanda has legendary service and a wide range of features. All rooms have ocean views and decks, and they come with fireplaces, duvet covers with synthetic down comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather pillows, LCD flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves amd more. Some Jacuzzi suites and larger suites are available. Pets are welcome and even the workout area is ocean view, so… you know….more whales ‘n stuff. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

Lincoln City has a few awe-inspiring cliffs from which to watch whales. One of the central Oregon coast hotspots for this is Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging, which sits right next to the NW 21st access. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites and fully equipped cottages are rounded out by gracious hospitality. Those rooms have balconies. You also get a heated indoor pool – and then there’s the outdoor oceanfront spa, which will take your whale experience to a new level. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com









With Keystone Vacation Rentals, you get luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City; a broad range across a chunk of the central Oregon coast. Among Keystone’s roster of Depoe Bay rentals is a large home called Snuggle Inn/Snuggle Up. It too is oceanfront, sitting close to the rocky ledges that provide constant oceanic explosions. However, this is Depoe Bay, which is where different resident whales linger all year. Depending on ocean conditions, you’ve got decent chances of seeing them in all seasons.

There are two parts to the rental and in each there’s free wi-fi, washer / dryer, full kitchens and more. They can be combined for large groups and then a group discount is available. Other rental homes under their umbrella feature various luxury amenities. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com -- Best Oregon Coast Lodgings for Whale Watching







