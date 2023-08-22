Oh, Deer: Adorable Encounter on S. Washington Coast, Video | Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Published 08/22/23 at 6:39 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Ilwaco, Washington) – A simple late summer visit to a Washington coast lighthouse turned into quite the nature encounter for one north Oregon coast gallery owner this week, with a rather bold deer skittering around in front of her camera. (Photos and video courtesy Angi D Wildt Gallery https://www.angidwildtgallery.com/)

Angi Wildt of Angi D Wildt Gallery in Astoria headed to Cape Disappointment Lighthouse one warm day after work and was wandering the grounds when a normally timid and skittish creature popped out of the blue (and the bushes).

Adorbs, right?

It gets downright impressive - at least in stature. This is one beautiful beast.

Also see Green Nightglow Above Us All the Time, You Just Didn't Know: Washington / Oregon Coast Science

The deer wandered around the main lawn in front of the keeper's quarters of the Washington coast landmark, and for a moment ran towards Wildt, keeping her in its sights – almost appearing as if it might charge for a second. The deer veered left for a bit more of whatever reconnaissance mission it was on, then scampered out of sight down the walkway. Running in front of her provided a rather majestic glimpse of the deer.

In the meantime, you could hear the ocean in the distance on Wildt's video. Sunset colors erupt on the horizon beyond the trees.



Angi D Wildt Gallery https://www.angidwildtgallery.com/

According to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), it's a Columbian black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus), the most common of deer subspecies found in Washington and its coastline.

“They occur from the crest of the Cascades west to the ocean, preferring brushy, logged lands and coniferous forests,” WDFW said on its website. “Many of the physical characteristics of black-tailed deer are similar to those of the larger mule deer. The tail is broader and the backside of the tail is covered with dark brown hair that grades to black near the tip.”

It didn't appear to be fleeing from Wildt. WDFW said if a deer is in distress and running it would have its tail up.

WDFW doesn't advise getting too close to deer, and definitely do not approach them. They can get aggressive if that happens. Doe will get especially dangerous if they have young nearby.

Wildt has a decent record of catching lovely video and stills of this Washington coast landmark. A couple of years ago she caught this video of king tides at Cape Disappointment.

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted