Vegas Firm Offers Cycling Tour of Half of Oregon Coast

Published 08/19//20 at 5:11 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – A Las Vegas-based travel firm is offering a six-day Oregon coast biking adventure, cruising around a diverse run of beaches, cliffs and foothills along Highway 101. Escape Adventures brings this road cycling tour to town, starting at the northwest edge of it all: at Warrenton and the mouth of the Columbia River. For the next few days you slowly make your way down some 180 miles to Florence. (Above: Manzanita)

Escape Adventures is marketing this nationwide, but it is, of course, open to Oregonians. It has created several small group tours that run from August through September – the latter will come in handy as that is generally the best weather of the year along the Oregon coast. The biking sojourns start at $1,495 per person double. Custom and private tours are also available. For more information, visit https://escapeadventures.com/tour/road-cycling-the-oregon-coast/ or call (702) 596-2953.

"The Oregon Coast Bike Route is one of the most spectacular stretches of road in the United States, offering countless scenic panoramas, hitting legendary spots, and unveiling some hidden gems that are off the normal tourist path," said Jared Fisher CEO of Escape Adventures.

The firm offers a wide variety of other biking adventures, including Spain, the Caribbean, New Zealand, France, Italy and numerous states around the U.S.

On the Oregon coast tour, Escape Adventures is touting the “magnificent sea stacks, sandstone cliffs, vibrant inlets, and rich ocean breezes. Blissfully detached from noise and commercialism, Coastal Oregon lends itself to unparalleled road biking.”

Tour highlights include:

Cannon Beach, home to Haystack Rock
An overnight stay in Manzanita
Cycling Three Capes scenic route (alternate to US-101)
Exploring Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
At Lincoln City, hiking to Hart’s Cove and birdwatching at Siletz Bay
Touring Newport and Yaquina Head, including a trip over the Yaquina Bay Bridge
Cycling through Yachats and Siuslaw National Forest to Cape Perpetua
Touring the 125-year old Heceta Lighthouse
Witnessing the insect-eating plants at Darlingtonia State Natural Area near Florence

Escape Adventures said all internal land expenses and services are covered in the cost of the tour. All transportation, food preparation, meals (except where noted on itineraries), snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, group supplies and community gear (portable chairs, large awnings, coolers, utensils, etc.) are included. Backcountry permits, licenses, park fees, reservations, and accommodations (lodging) are also included, along with at least two professionally trained trip leaders, a mobile first aid and mechanic station, spare bikes, and a support vehicle(s).

The trip price does not include airfare, lodging prior to the start of the trip or bicycle rental and/or camping gear (if on a camping tour) unless otherwise noted on itinerary or website.

Escape Adventures has been around since 1992, utilizing over 100 destinations. The firm caters to the full spectrum of active traveler, respective to fitness level and activity type. From road cyclist to mountain biker to electric biker, hiker, and multi-sport enthusiast, and from first timer to friends and family groups of all ability levels. https://escapeadventures.com/ (Photos of other stops below)

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
