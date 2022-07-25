Washington / Oregon Coast's Great Columbia Crossing 10K Opens Registration

Published 07/25/22 at 4:05 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – Perhaps the only event shared by both the Oregon coast and Washington coast, the Great Columbia River Crossing 10K has set its date for October 9, and now is the time to reserve your spot. Organizers in Astoria say it's also the only opportunity each year to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. This year, the capacity is at 3,500 participants, but again there is a virtual option of the race as well. (Columbia Crossing photos courtesy Astoria Visitors)

Registration for the famed Oregon and Washington coast event is now open. Those walking or running in-person for this 10K will be timed via electronic chip and all participants will receive a Finisher medal upon crossing the finish line.

“Register online now for the 40th annual Great Columbia Crossing to secure your spot among those making the trek over the Columbia River,” said Astoria Visitor Center spokesman Regina Wilkie. “Participants can save time and help us reduce crowding during packet pickup by opting to have their packet mailed to them in advance of the event.”

The 10K offers a 200-foot incline where runners and walkers get a scenic view of the mouth of the Columbia and the bustling activity of boats and ships below. Once they've crossed the finish line, there are copious options in Astoria and Warrenton for refueling with Oregon coast foodstuffs and locally crafted brews, often with a waterfront view.

During the October 9 event, the Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed to all vehicles from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Runners and walkers trekking from Washington to Oregon across the grand span can focus on their performance without being confined to one lane and without the distraction of passing cars.

Merchandise for participants commemorating the experience includes this year’s long-sleeve event t-shirt featuring original artwork designed for the event by Idea Print Works Inc. in Newport, Oregon.

Shuttles to the starting area begin at 6:30 a.m. Participants start at Dismal Nitch Rest Area on the Washington coast side and complete the race at the finish line near the foot of Basin Street in Astoria, Oregon.

Great Columbia River Crossing 10K Fast Facts:

COST: Registration for in-person event: $45 (price increases to $50 on Sept 10.)

Long sleeve T-shirt: $20-$22

Registration for virtual event: $35

DETAILS for the in-person event:

• Registration includes electronic chip timing

• Finisher medal upon completion of the course

• Free parking with shuttle bus service to start of race from the Port of Astoria (OR) or the Port of Chinook (WA)

• Bib number (required to board shuttle and access bridge)

• Finish line bites and water

• Five “Clam Bucks” worth $1 each can be redeemed at participating Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce member businesses from Oct. 6-12, 2022

• Once-a-year opportunity to run or walk across the Astoria-Megler Bridge which will be completely closed to vehicles

www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com. 503-325-6311, 800-875-6807

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted