US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River

Published 01/29/23 at 5:49 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) â€“ You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Just such a heroic moment took place along the Nestucca River near Cloverdale on Wednesday (January 25), as the USCG responded to a man experiencing a medical emergency in a boat.

According to the USCG, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report about 2 p.m. of a 56-year-old man who had fainted on a 16-foot aluminum craft. The boat was adrift on the Nestucca River at that time.


Courtesy US Coast Guard

The USCG then diverted a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew from training operations near Tillamook Bay, a bit farther up the Oregon coastline. That crew was from the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. In the meantime, Tillamook County sheriffs had just tracked down the boat and eventually watched it drift ashore in an area near Cloverdale.

Mouth of the Nestucca (longer view), Oregon Coast Beach Connection

The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:48 p.m., lowered a rescue swimmer and hoisted the man into the helicopter. The aircrew transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station 87 in stable condition to be transported to a higher level of care.


US Coast Guard courtesy photo

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

