Clifftop Spa Aglow Above Oregon Coast's Nye Beach: Luxury Meets History at Inn

Published 12/19/22 at 4:15 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Charm-filled little Nye Beach, the center of attention of Newport's beach areas, appears to go on forever in this spot. It's a brisk, cool evening, even in summer, and you settle into a warm, jetted spa experience overlooking this beach. The last lights out there on the horizon are captivating, showing in all kinds of faint bands of color now as blue hour sets in. It turns out, blue hour is a bit of a misnomer. There's way more shades than that if you look for awhile. You're outdoors at this moment, completely in the ocean air. Faint stars above grow more bold as the heated water envelops you, and soon you realize the lights of this extravagant little watery feature – called an Infinity spa – are creating an effervescent glow all their own. (Photos courtesy Inn at Nye Beach)

That Infinity spa is only available at one spot here: Inn at Nye Beach. Rightly so, this tidbit of aquatic paradise is a bit of a star on social media, with striking and even unbelievably beautiful shots floating around the digital ether, showing eruptions of color and ocean just beyond its mirrored surface. Shoot the scene right and it really is a kind of infinity: you can't tell where this ends and the Pacific begins.





The Inn at Nye Beach has numerous sides to it – quite literally, if you include which directions the building faces all at once. Bought up as an older, legacy hotel in the area ten years ago, new owners the Lee family went about a striking renovation that kept some of the historic charm of the original exterior, namely those atmospheric leading lines in the architecture that at times imparted a lighthouse feel – certainly a mariners vibe. All that is accented by the weathered shingles, one of those true Oregon coast staples across all 360 miles.

The place eventually went remarkably green and eco-friendly, winning some accolades for that. You can see partially why with the solar panels up top.

It's chic with hints of rustic, and yet there's so much pampering it borders on a kind of gleeful self-indulgence. Among those features are spa services boasting a traditional Swedish or deep tissue massage in their Spa Room (rates and info on their website).

Amenities come in a lot of the flavors you see along the Oregon coast, such as free wi-fi, complimentary continental breakfast – but the wi-fi spreads out to the beach below. Workaholics rejoice: nothing like completing that project on deadline while putting your toes in the sand. The breakfast is handmade each morning.

Aside from that astounding outdoor spa, there are fire pits for those incredible views as well. Inside, you'll find board game rentals, an extensive DVD library, a wheelchair accessible elevator, and some tasty indie-made tea and coffee that's hard to get.

Each room features a flat-screen HDTV, high thread count, eco-friendly toiletries, a gas fireplace (cue the romantic music), and a microwave. Plus, pets are welcome in some rooms. There are studio ocean view rooms, ocean view suites, and city view rooms where the lights and charms of Nye Beach come alive. There's even a two-suite unit perfect for kids.



It's that little central Oregon coast hotspot of Nye Beach that's the big attraction. That's been the case for well over 100 years. Nye Beach was once known as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World” back in old timey, Victorian swimsuit times. The romantic vibe there stayed well through the century, maybe even more so when Nye Beach became a slightly run-down area, where innovative artists settled in until maybe the late '90s, finding these little oceanfront cottages affordable. They created a tradition of breaking new ground in aesthetics, and the neighborhood's current mix of modern chic and old world Americana testifies to that.

Beyond that it's the long beach that's the truly addictive part, along with cliffside viewpoints high enough to catch plenty of whales as they saunter by. The south jetty is about a mile or so south of here, and a little less than that distance to the north you end up at Agate Beach and the stately Yaquina Head and its blinking lighthouse.

729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

