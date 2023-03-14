Central Oregon Coast Spring Break: Extra Glass Floats, Whale Watch, Lighthouses

Published 03/14/23 at 6:33 AM

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As Iggy Pop and Peter Murphy put it: All aboard for fun times. (Photo of Heceta Head Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

When it comes to Lincoln County, the northern part of Lane County – essentially the central Oregon coast – fun is de rigueur. And it's not hard to run across. A bundle of rousing events take place in the region, stuff that kids will love – and there's a fairly endless supply of engaging beaches for all ages. Get ready for a lot of glass floats, a lighthouse's birthday and Whale Watch Week.

In more contemporary terms, it's gonna be fire.

March 30. Heceta Head Light Station Birthday Party. What kind of birthday party do you get when you're 129 years old? A grand one, that's for sure. March 30 is the 129th anniversary of the Heceta Head Lighthouse and it's going to be a smoker. You'll get to tour the scenic walking trail, drink and nosh, and musicians will play. 4 – 7 p.m. at the Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast in the Keeper’s Home.

It's located 13 miles north of Florence and a bit less than that from Yachats. Parking is available at the Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic View Point and parking is $5 per vehicle. 866) 547-3696 or keepers@hecetalighthouse.com.





200 Glass Floats at Lincoln City, March 18 – April 16. The central Oregon coast town's signature activity gets bigger during the spring break weeks of March 18 through April 16. On top of its usual daily run of gas floats, there are 200 extra of them spread through those four weeks, getting dropped in the sands. As usual, if you find one you get to take it home. Register it with the visitor center and discover more benefits. See the Lincoln City visitors site for that and how to tag pictures of them for benefits as well.

Lincoln City Beachcombing Exploriences. Meet up with a local guide and search for natural treasures, including agates, fossils, shells and minerals and find out more about what's beneath Lincoln City.

There's no registration required and it's free, just meet at the SW 33rd Street access. Dates are:



Friday, March 17, at 2 PM

Saturday, March 25 at 8 AM

Tuesday, March 28 at 10 AM

Saturday, April 1 at 2 PM

Friday, April 14 at 12 PM

Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium



Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

March 28 – April 2. Oregon Coast Spring Whale Watch Week on Central Oregon Coast. There are 17 spots along the entire coastline where volunteers will help you spot the gigantic cetaceans on their twice-yearly migration. You'll find them there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along the central coast, you'll find them at the Cape Perpetua turnout, Yachats State Recreation Area, Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, Yaquina Head, Cape Foulweather,Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, The Whale Watching Center and Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint. https://orwhalewatch.org/

Nature's Romper Room for Kidlets





Florence to Yachats. A myriad of beaches hiding in plain sight exist in those almost 20 miles, as well as attractions like the Heceta Head Lighthouse or Sea Lion Caves. Cape Perpetua and the Devil's Churn provide soaring heights as well as ocean drama. Places like Bob Creek or Roosevelt Beach can be full of agates, while Ocean Beach Picnic Ground, Strawberry Hill or the stunning spouting horn at Cook's Chasm are just nonstop delights.

At Yachats, the 804 Trail is a magnificent stretch of paved oceanfront walkway with gobs of unruly waves and tidepools.





Waldport through Newport. Waldport's beaches are some of the longest stretches of sand on the upper half of the coast, and crabbing and clamming Newport's bay and Waldport's will keep the busy kids entranced for a long time.

In Newport, the Historic Bayfront is chock full of moving and maneuvering boats, plus candy stores and manmade attractions abound here. There's two lighthouses in town and to the north there's a host of incredible beaches full of scenic intrigue, like Moolack Beach or Beverly Beach.

In and Around Depoe Bay. Within four miles on either side of the tiny Oregon coast town, there is so much to see and do you can't do it all in three days, though you'll get a constant eyeful with that allotted time to be sure. Cape Foulweather soars some 500 feet in the air, while the Devil's Punchbowl just below is a hotbed of marine gardens. Don't miss Rodea Point or the wowing scenic drive of the Otter Crest Loop Road.

Within Depoe Bay there's some unforgettable viewpoints, and just north of town you'll find odd beaches like Fogarty Beach or the endless wave wonders of Fishing Rock. See the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour for a good roundup.





