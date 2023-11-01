Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cannon Beach Astronomy: the Sea Above the Oregon Coast

Published 01/11/23 at 5:19 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cannon Beach Astronomy: the Sea Above the Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A fairly sleepy little Oregon coast town – but not completely so – Cannon Beach certainly rolls up the sidewalks after a certain hour. The little artist colony-meets-upscale village is likely the last place you'd think of when trying to discover the secrets of the universe, trying to delve into astronomy. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

And you're likely right.

There's certainly no radio telescopes here, aimed at the stars, hoping for a sound byte from another civilization. No supercollider. No high-altitude array mapping out quasars or black holes.

Real astronomy is a no-go here, especially with those misty Oregon coast nights. Well, usually, that is. There are times the galaxy just jumps out at you. The rest of our Milky Way can seriously come alive, certainly if you've got the right photo equipment.

Even if the clouds haven't parted to reveal the universe, cloud cover after dark shows off so many other things. Maybe even more than Oregon coast on most days, no two nights along these shores are ever the same.

Indeed, Cannon Beach is simply a wonderful little hotspot to check out the sea of stars above us on a calm, nocturnal beach, given the right conditions. Little to no light interference from the town allows more spectacular views, which just aren't seen as much these days in other inland parts of Oregon. The shot at the top shows this from the Ecola State Park end of town. That's Goonies Rock there at night (it's just a name as the rock was never in the movie).


It also yields some enormous surprises. Such as this shot, taken at the northern end, looking towards Chapman Point. Just a block and a half from the Fultano's Restaurant in Cannon Beach, long after the lovely little Italian joint has closed, Ecola Creek yields these wonders in the middle of the night. That lit orb in the distance is a fishing boat on the horizon, around 3 a.m.

Just south of town, Hug Point manages to look especially ethereal and otherworldly when another world is casting its glow upon these seas. That's a massive full moon tugging at the tides here, but also setting the ocean on fire with an intense relfection around 2 a.m. on this particular night.

Another engaging surprise is the way different light sources bounce off the gasses in the clouds of the Oregon coast. This shot was taken at the southern end of Cannon Beach, just beyond the Tolovana Area.

This is the same area with a slightly different setting on the camera, causing it view those light sources and atmospheric gasses in very different shades. As said before: there are always surprises.

No two nights on the Oregon coast ever look the same – at least to the camera. It sees things we don't, although those hours after dark may look fuzzy, secretive and largely the same to our naked eyes.


Of course, the big landmark everyone associates with Cannon Beach is Haystack Rock, though there is much more to the town than that. But for those grasping for a sense of the familiar, here is that favorite sight-seeing spot – that sense of grounding for those who might've felt a little lost in this photo essay. This is what the basalt wonder looks like at night – sometimes.

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Cannon Beach Astronomy: the Sea Above the Oregon Coast
Little to no light interference from town brings photographic surprises
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos...
Coos Bay's DB Cooper, Gold Myths, Treasure Ship, Imploding Whale. History, sciences
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
1,000 of the real thing are actually landing via tides, too. Washington coast events
Moon Halo or Lunar Corona: What You're Seeing on Washington Coast / Oregon Coast
Both are the product of refraction and are lovely. Sciences
Cape Kiwanda's Killer Views and Hues to Strange Sounds Atop Oregon Coast Land...
A rugged, craggly attraction, full of many nooks and crannies. Pacific City
Ethereal in the Deep: Sea Angels of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast
Flapping 'wings' and a translucent body. Marine Sciences
Comet ZTF Growing in Glow, May Become Visible on Washington / Oregon Coast
Mid January and mid February it could be visible with the unaided eyes. Astronomy, Washington coast events, south coast events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Lincoln events, Newport events, Florence events
Talk in Cannon Beach Looks Back at Ten Years of Oregon Coast Marine Reserves
State wildlife officials and scientists are looking back. Cannon Beach events, south coast events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted