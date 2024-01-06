Beer, Goonies and Tidepool Events Next Weekend on Oregon Coast

Published 6/01/24 at 6:05 a.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Tidepools and the Goonies: what else could you possibly hope for on one weekend at the beach? (Oceanside / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

This next weekend features them both, and in some new ways. Gearhart hosts the first ever GoonFest BrewFest on Saturday, while Oceanside sees the Tidepool Discovery Days on Saturday and Sunday, giving you deeper looks into these brightly-hued structures of Oregon coast beaches.

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9 bring a host of wet and wild ways to enjoy Oceanside, as the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff and its volunteers create Tidepool Discovery Days at the little town at the edge of the Tillamook Coast. Those days feature stellar low tides, enabling you to discover some new things with the help of these much-lauded stewards of local beaches.

“You won’t want to miss the opportunity to explore and learn about the fascinating anemone clone wars, how a sea star eats, or how hermit crabs steal shell homes from other crabs,” the group said. “Take a closer look and you may find snails, limpets, colorful sea slugs known as nudibranchs. From seaweeds to sculpin fish, the pools provide another world of exciting and exotic creatures.”

Oceanside and its tidepools are famed for being rich in colorful populations of funky critters. Low tides here also bring brilliant surprises.

In order to participate you have to register – that is required. Then they give out the actual time and exact location. Yes, it's like an Oregon coast secret you have to work a little to acquire.

Find the link to register for this events at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events.

WEBS and partners are hosting this event as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles, and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more about Explore Nature at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Courtesy Clatsop County Historical Society



In Gearhart – a little ways up the north Oregon coast – you can revisit the Goonies in a unique, beer-oriented way. A mere several miles south of Goonie Town, er...um, Astoria, the McMenamins Inaugural GoonFest BrewFest takes place at The Lawn at Gearhart Hotel (1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart) on June 8. It starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

It boasts a variety of Goonie-themed beers from various breweries in Oregon, including concoctions called the Hey You Guys-P-A and the Cyndi Lager.





“Get ready to transport yourself back to the raddest decade ever at the very first GoonFest Brewfest,” said McMenamins. “Join other Goonies fans on the Gearhart Lawn at the Oregon Coast for a blast of '80s nostalgia, brews, and a ton of fun.”

The company said to expect 19 Goonies-inspired beers and ciders from McMenamins and other Northwest Coast breweries. There's a Goonies-themed Passport Discovery Hunt for all the treasure hunters out there, lawn games, putting contest, and other, varied activities.

Price: Entry is free for all ages, but you'll need tickets and a valid ID to sample brews! $25 advance, $30 at the door (includes 10 tokens and a specialty Brewfest glass).



Parking onsite is free but it's on a first-come, first-served basis. More on purchasing tickets and the event

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

