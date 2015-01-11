Oregon Coast Holiday Wreath-making Workshops Think Locally

(Cloverdale, Oregon) - Ever wanted to make your own holiday wreath with native trees and shrubs? This December, free workshops along the Oregon coast - sponsored by Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge - allow you to take home a new skill along with a beautiful, fragrant wreath.

U.S Fish and Wildlife volunteer and master wreath maker Lee Sliman will be heading up this special event that takes the whole “local” movement to new levels on the Oregon coast. The workshop entails crafting wreaths using greens from native species, including Western Red Cedar, Douglas Fir, Western Hemlock, Sitka Spruce and Salal. Discover which materials make the longest-lasting wreaths - and pick up a bit of natural history along the way. All wreath-making supplies will be provided. Gloves are recommended.

Choose from three dates, with one in Lincoln City and the other two close to Pacific City.

December 6 is at the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy from 12 - 2:30 p.m. ($5 donation to CHG). 1931 NW 33rd Street, Lincoln City.

The December 12 session happens at the Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge near Pacific City. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and this is workshop is free.

The next day, December 13, is also at the refuge, going from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it is free as well.

Pre-registration is required due to limited space & supplies. Contact Refuge Volunteer Lee Sliman at (503) 812-6392 to register and for more information.

Directions to these areas:

Nestucca Bay NWR is located on the west side of Highway 101 approximately six miles south of Pacific City. To visit the refuge turn west off Highway 101 onto Christensen Road and proceed a half-mile to the lower parking lot. Workshop attendees will meet here.

The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy is located off of Highway 101 in Lincoln City. To visit the Garden, turn west onto 33rd street, proceed 0.1 miles and the Garden will be on the right.

