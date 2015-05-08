Central Oregon Coast's Wooden Boat Show a Festival of Watery Fun

(Toledo, Oregon) – Just a few miles inland from the central Oregon coast, the little town of Toledo brings to life its 11th annual Wooden Boat Show on the third weekend of August. Happening August 15 and 16, wooden boats from throughout the northwest are on display at the Port of Toledo’s Waterfront Park and Marina.

This central Oregon coast favorite offers a variety of free activities including maritime related informational booths, kids’ games, boat building, boat rides, and live music. The show also features local arts and crafts and food vendors, and a silent auction. The theme this year is “Sailing into the future,” which celebrates youth developing lifelong boating skills and encourages safe water recreation.

A highlight of the annual show is Georgia Pacific’s Containerboard Contest. GP provides participants a starter kit of cardboard and a set of rules, and it is up to the amateur ship builders’ imagination and engineering skills to design a seaworthy vessel. Saturday morning the Containerboard boats are on display and visitors have a chance to vote on their favorite design until the 2:00 pm launch. The contest is to be the first to stay afloat long enough to paddle around a buoy at the end of the Depot Slough course and back to the starting line.

Everyone has the opportunity to get out on the water during the Show. Check in at the Toledo Community Boathouse for a life jacket and borrow a canoe or rowboat or sign-up for a boat ride on one of the Teak Ladies. See www.portoftoledo.org, or call the Port Office at 541-336-5207 for more information.

August 8. Great Albacore Tuna BBQ Challenge. Over 30 teams compete and your admission allows you to sample all of their incredible tuna culinary creations. Plus: a major classic car show featuring classics from the collection of the Bay City Cruisers and Rollin' Oldies. 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 adult, $10 student & $5 youth for Saturday's competition and are available online or at the door (if any remain). http://www.tunabbq.com/

August 14 – 16. Lincoln County Fair. Artists, fishermen, farmers, crafters, singers, restauranteurs, dancers, service providers, photographers, musicians, non-profits, comedians, writers, animal lovers, gardeners, more. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 NE 3rd St. Newport, Oregon. http://www.thelincolncountyfair.com/

