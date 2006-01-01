Oregon Coast Weather: March to Arrive Fairly Wet

Published 02/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) – It looks like a fairly wet week on the Oregon coast as March arrives, but it won't be 100 percent of the time and at least it will warm up. Meanwhile, agate hunting holds some good possibilities, as does dramatic wave watching.

For the north Oregon coast, including Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Oceanside and Pacific City, Wednesday night will be mostly rain after 10 p.m. with a low around 40.

Thursday, it's again rain most of the time, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. This could bring as much as an inch and a half. Thursday night there will be more rain, but it will back off a bit and not be quite as constant or heavy.

Decreasing rains seem to be in store for Friday, and the sun may make a few brief appearances, though the day will remain mostly cloudy. The high will be near 55 with light south winds.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks to be mostly like Friday: lots of clouds and a little rain, but not too cold.

Sunday, the rain seems likely to increase, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

For the central Oregon coast, including the towns of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, you will be looking at largely the same conditions, the NWS is predicting. It appears as if the middle of the week may be a couple degrees cooler in that area, and perhaps a bit wetter, but Friday brings almost identical weather forecasts from the NWS.

Tidal conditions will be rather heavy with fairly large high tides over the weekend, often around six feet. Low tides over the first few days of March will not be very low, so agate hunting could be good if this results in a fair amount of erosion. Slightly dramatic waves are quite possible.

However, agate hunting could wind up dangerous if low tides don't back off too much.

Keep checking the Oregon Coast Weather page and the individual city weather pages, as these predictions can change.

