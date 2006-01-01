High-Energy Band Urban Monroes Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 07/28/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Fashioned from the heart of tradition and infused with adrenaline, the Urban Monroes’ contemporary bluegrass style is an outgrowth of the combined skills of some of the Pacific Northwest’s finest talent. That talent will be on display on the central Oregon coast on Saturday, August 2, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center auditorium plays host to the group at 7 p.m.

As individuals the Urban Monroes have earned bluegrass instrument championships, a National Endowment for the Arts award and songwriting accolades. They have been featured on the Emmy award winning PBS series “Art Beat” and their musical experiences have taken them around the world. As a band they have excited audiences from some of bluegrass’ biggest venues with a fully charged stage presence and an intricate delivery.

The Urban Monroes last performed at the LCCC in 2012, and enjoyed a sold-out house and a standing ovation. To reserve your seat, $11 in advance, call 541-994-9994 or drop by the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. The Information Center sells concert tickets from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Tuesday. They accept major credit cards, checks and cash.

Urban Monroes take their name from “the Father of Bluegrass,” Bill Monroe. In the late 1930s, Monroe developed a style of music that drew upon his entire musical experience. The Kentuckian Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys established what became to be known as bluegrass, and though the same influences that molded that sound would also give birth to both modern country and rock music, Monroe’s style was uniquely his own. All the founders of bluegrass were innovators. Each band’s sound was original in its own way, but each stayed true to the framework established in the genre’s infancy. This is what the Urban Monroes are attempting to do as well.



“Our goal is to create new music within that framework. We are taking what could be considered the language and vocabulary of bluegrass and telling our own story with it rather than reciting by rote all that has been said before. Put more simply, it could be said that the band is putting a new spin on traditional material and a traditional spin on new material,” said one of the band members.



The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

