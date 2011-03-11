Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Questions: What are the Red Bulbs?

Published 05/19/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Among the many ocean debris finds of late along the Oregon coast are red bulbs, hardy and hardened enough to make the trek across the sea. The recent run of stuff washing up – much of it presumably from the Japanese tsunami of 2011 – has resulted in a larger flood of these big red bulbs. (Red bulb photos courtesy Susan Burr, Lincoln City).

Just what are they? Central Oregon coast beach expert Fawn Custer had some answers. One currently sits on her porch at home, found last fall on a local beach.

“While some could simply be burned-out bulbs tossed overboard by fishermen, at least some also could have come from the hundreds of Japanese fishing boats destroyed and/or swept out to sea after the earthquake and resultant tsunami that struck Fukushima, Japan on March 11, 2011,” Custer said.

Custer did some research on the subject and found out a few interesting things.

“The bulb was manufactured by Takuyo Riken Co. Ltd. in Fukuoka, Japan,” Custer said. “Takuyo produces commercial squid fishing gear, including underwater lamps, as well as other lights and electrical apparatus for oceanic studies. A number of bulbs like this one have been found on the western sides of the islands of Hawaii, Maui and Kauai, as well as on Washington¹s northern coast and on the Oregon coast.”

An unusually large rush of tsunami debris last month brought a lot of unwelcome problems to regional beaches. As a member of CoastWatch and an area leader, it's her job to pay attention to these things.

“I received calls from not only CoastWatch volunteers but also beach rangers and state park managers There were three boats that washed up, numerous auto wheels, plastic crates, 55 gallon drums and other items, some with nonnative species. I sent out an all call to all of the CoastWatch mile adopters reminding them to take bags, and the contact numbers needed.” Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

How to report tsunami debris, including latest news on the subject.

More Oregon coast below:





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted