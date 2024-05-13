Seriously Stunning Newport BnB Somewhat New on Oregon Coast's Luxury Scene

Published 5/13/24 at 5:39 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Newport, Oregon) - On a grand hill in Newport sits an even grander house. Really, it's an old mansion – one built in the 1930s by a state senator. There, it's tucked away behind a wall of giant greens yet still overlooking the oceanic madness of this part of the central Oregon coast, really quite sequestered except for that view. Agate Beach lies below, with its soft, expansive sands and the imposing figure of Yaquina Head jutting out on the right hand side, taking it in the teeth – so to speak – when storms get going.

From this ol' place, there's not a bad view in the house, but the experience gets even more immersive and contact is direct when you walk along the charming little pathway created here and stand at the overlook, which brings you directly to the edge of the cliff.

Then there's that dreamy, wowing interior. What is called Ocean House is a BnB that is as striking on the outside as it is on the inside, and equally delicious. There's a reason Ocean House constantly makes it to the top of the lists of BnB's on the Oregon coast.

Ocean House has been a BnB of some sort for at least a couple of decades. It was never a shirker of quality, and it's not exactly new. But it's been so revamped that what is old is new again.

In 2020 – yes, just as the pandemic hit – VIP Hospitality Group acquired the place, the central coast-based entity that was behind the transformation of the Surfland Hotel in Lincoln City and the long-standing classics Coho Inn, Inn at Wecoma and the Inn at Nye Beach, among others.



Rob Lee, one of the owners of VIP, said there was a lot of reworking and remodeling done to Ocean House since that time, transforming an already-lovely place into a remarkable one.

“It took a few years to complete the majority of the renovations but we are constantly upgrading and improving the facility,” Lee said. “We've redone the interior including kitchen public areas, replaced windows, and renovated the rooms.”

Stephen Davis, regional director of VIP Hospitality, pointed out the luxurious (and gigantic) bathrooms. Some of the rooms have downright palatial bathrooms.

“We also put a big focus on renovating the guest bathrooms,” Davis said. “One of the unique things about Ocean House is that each room is individually decorated with its own identity and style.”

Individuality is something that had be present in the inspirations for reshaping Ocean House's interior. Yes, they're beautiful, but there's a bit of unusual design, with ceilings and walls at curious angles, and the color schemes emphasizing the different shapes rather than trying to homogenize them.

A couple of these stellar rooms are pet friendly, by the way.

Once it opened up back up after COVID and remodels and such, Ocean House added more amenities.

““We added new guest packages such as the romance and celebration packages and really expanded on the gourmet breakfast and evening manager's reception,” Lee said. “We also added in-room Hepa Air Filtration with ionizers in all the rooms, added wi-fi to the entire property, now offer TV w/ DVD Players upon request, and expanded on the guest library of books, magazines, games, and puzzles.”

So what's the highlights for folks here? In a place full of highlights?

“I think the number one thing is the view - the beauty of the Oregon coast is beyond measure,” said manager Sherry Withers. “And quiet -just listening to the ocean, and hopefully, being able to disconnect. We do not have TV's in the rooms, although we do have them available upon request. It's surprising how seldom we have requests for a TV.”

Then there's the fab food that puts the “breakfast” in this famed BnB.

“Misty, our chef, is very conscientious in providing a diverse menu, catering to all forms of dietary restrictions,” Withers said. “One of her specialties is an artichoke pesto benedict which is a big hit with the guests. She also serves a roasted asparagus roulade - we love her biscuits and gravy. She also makes a homemade bacon / onion jam on waffles - that is her play on a breakfast sandwich.”

4920 NW Woody Way, Newport. 1.541.265.3888. Website