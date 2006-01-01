N. Oregon Coast July: Garibaldi, Tillamook, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City

Published 06/13/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Tillamook County bursts into life in July – and not just with fireworks. Outdoors activities and festivals abound on the this part of the north Oregon coast in Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, near Oceanside, Tillamook and Manzanita. There is wine, street dances, antique railroad rides, bonfires on the beach and even reptiles.

This event preview begins with southern Tillamook County, then features Manzanita and the Nehalem Bay.

Every Wednesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Friday. Friday Night Bonfire. Sponsored by Rockaway Parks and Rec. On the beach off Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

July 4. Fun Day on the Beach. Parade, Lion’s Club bake sale, and fireworks. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Fireworks Spectacular. Forget about the traffic and ride the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad from Garibaldi to Rockaway to view the awesome fireworks display. 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

July 6. Artist Reception: Patsy Chapin. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

July 6. Classic Car Show. Classic cars, enjoy food, entertainment and great company. 9 a.m. Alderbrook Golf Course. 7300 Alderbrook Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6410, ext. 2.

July 6. Clover’s Day Parade and “South Cow-nty Celebration.” Fun activities all day long. Cloverdale, Oregon. 503-392-3456.

July 6. Pacific City Fireworks. Dusk. Bob Straub State Park. Pacific City, Oregon.

July 6, 20. Street Dance. Sponsored by Rockaway Parks and Rec. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 6-7. World’s Greatest Potato Chunkin’ Contest. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 E. Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2272.

July 13. French Toast Breakfast. Donation only. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 13. Fire Festival and Concert. Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 13-14. Gary Anderson Open Golf Tournament. Alderbrook Golf Course. 7300 Alderbrook Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-322-3331.

July 13, 27. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon coast by riding the rails behind an historic steam locomotive with views of Tillamook Bay. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

July 14. Pancake Breakfast. Sponsored by the Rockaway Beach Fire Department. Ocean's Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 19-21. Dory Days. A time-honored celebration of a time-honored tradition in Pacific City. Festivities include a parade through town of floats, dory boats and vintage cars. After that, a marine artisan fair is held at the beach on Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7779. pcdorymen.com.

July 20. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s Moonlight Special. Departing from Rockaway Beach for a 3.5 hour round trip. 7 p.m. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

July 26-28. Garibaldi Days. A weekend of vendors, entertainment and a parade. Downtown Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-3327.

July 27. Garibaldi Museum Silent Auction Fundraiser. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

July 27. Artist Reception: Donna Ludwig. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

July 27. RBCC Cultural Music Concert. Noon-6 p.m. Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

July 27. Garibaldi Days Dance. 7-10 p.m. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 4. Pancake Breakfast, Parade and Fireworks. Pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall from 8:30-11 a.m. Parade at 1 p.m. Fireworks on the beach at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 877-368-5100.



July 4. Free BBQ at Nehalem Bay Winery. Live music and free BBQ. Beer, wine, food and music. Events are free and family friendly. 1-5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34695 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463.

July 5-7. Manzanita Trash Art Show. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 12. The Reptile Man. This children’s event is sponsored by the Tillamook County Library, and features the Reptile Man, Richard Ritchey, who will present 17 real reptiles in a show designed to educate and entertain. 3-4 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 13, 27. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 21-22. Nehalem Celebration of Crafts. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-5822.

July 27. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

