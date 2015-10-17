Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival Livens Up N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/17/2015 at 6:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Get ready to welcome the wilder weather of the Oregon coast, as Cannon Beach hosts the 28th Annual Cannon Beach Stormy Weather Arts Festival on November 6 – 8. Three full days of music and art fill this popular north coast town, which again include the Art in Action on Friday night and a special spotlight performance by The Lloyd Jones Struggle on Saturday night.

The entire weekend boasts artists showcased at various galleries through special events, with many of them on hand to present their latest works, conduct demonstrations or discuss their work, happening all over town.

The festival kicks off with Friday's Art in Action event, bringing several professional artists in to demonstrate techniques and actually create something in their medium in a live setting. These will be available for purchase during the banquet and silent auction. This part of the evening will also offer attendees the opportunity to bid on unique Cannon Beach experiences, travel packages and other items.

On Saturday, musical performances will be featured throughout town before the Saturday night spotlight concert in the intimate 200-seat Coaster Theatre that will showcase journeyman blues artist Lloyd Jones who has forged a 30-year career, reaping numerous awards in the Northwest for his performances and recordings. He was named to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and has appeared on stage with blues greats such as Robert Cray, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Charlie Musselwhite, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal and Etta James.

Cannon Beach was named one of “100 Best Art Towns in America” by author John Villani in his book by the same title. The tiny town is home to over a dozen art galleries and scores of prominent artists. At the festival, you'll get an eye-full of dozens of heavy-hitters in the art world on a local and national level.

It's now been nearly 30 years this often rain-soaked event has taken place. Even by 2000, the festival was a major draw from all around the state, as locals decided to simply accept the role of the rainy season and run with it. The town's lodgings usually fill up completely for the festival.

Throughout the weekend, the public will have the opportunity to attend gallery receptions and meet guest artists, some as they demonstrate their techniques. Guest artists in the galleries will include Heather Soderberg, who has sculpted since she was a toddler, earning national and worldwide recognition for her young talent through features by Paul Harvey, People Magazine, National Geographic World and “That’s Incredible”. Also in attendance will be oil painter Byron Pickering. Pickering is known for his depictions of ocean surf and has been recognized in Southwest Art Magazine, in addition to having his art featured during the 1986 World’s Fair and at the 1976 “Americans in Paris Bicentennial Exhibition.”

Work by Cannon Beach's best-known resident artists will also be showcased during the festival, including paintings by Jeffrey Hull and blown glass by Jim Kingwell and Suzanne Kindland, all of who have been featured on Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Art Beat" television program. Hull has been capturing the North Oregon Coast in watercolor and oil for over 40 years, drawing his inspiration from the ocean and landscapes of the area. He and wife Carol have owned and operated his namesake gallery in Sandpiper Square since 1987. Kingwell and Kindland, glass artists and owners of Icefire Glassworks in midtown Cannon Beach, have been blowing art glass since 1971. Hull, Kingwell and Kindland will all be available at their galleries throughout the weekend, to discuss their work with visitors. Additionally, Icefire will have glass blowing demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Tickets to the Lloyd Jones concert are priced at $35 each and tickets for Art in Action are $45. (Prices increase to $50 after September 25 and $55 after October 16.) Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the Stormy Weather Arts Festival, contact the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce by calling (503) 436-2623 or visiting the website at www.cannonbeach.org. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Map, Virtual Tour.









